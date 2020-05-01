It is with great sadness that the family of Charles R. Adair, age 84 of Mondamin, announces his recent passing on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Charles was born June 21, 1935 in Belton, Mo., as the only child to Herbert and Edith Adair. After graduating from Bethany High School, he went on to receive his BS degree in Education from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Mo.
He taught his entire 35-year career for the West Harrison School District. During that time, he also coached high school sports and served as West Harrison’s Athletic Director. Coach Adair had an active career refereeing high school athletics for 50 years, and was inducted into the Iowa High School Officials Hall of Fame. He loved to golf and could be found frequently at the Logan-Mo. Valley Country Club. Charles was a staunch supporter of Iowa Hawkeye Football and the St. Louis Cardinals. He looked forward every year to walking the links at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Fla.
Charles is survived by his wife, Marjorie (John) Adair; three daughters, Kelly Adair of Omaha, Neb., Katherine Adair and Karen Adair, both of Kissimmee Fla.; three granddaughters, Alexa Adair Wiens, Alexandra Adair Elzein, and Margo Adair Bradley; and three great-grandchildren, Judah, Marlowe, and Jolie Wiens.
Charles will be fondly remembered by family, fellow teachers and friends as a great father, friend and sports fanatic.
Private family services were held.