Charles Richard Lamberson Jr., 83, died at the Longview Nursing Home in Missouri Valley, on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, United Methodist Church in Logan.
Officiating: Pastor Connie McWilliams.
Musician: Lori Cohrs.
Congregational Hymn: “How Great Thou Art.”
Pallbearers: Ryan and Aspen West, Lacey and Clint Tallmadge, Shawna and Eric Clark, and Cody and Jonna Lamberson.
Honorary Pallbearers: Jameson Tallmadge, Korbin Clark, Jaxson Tallmadge, Hailee Clark, Cole Clark, Henry Lamberson, and Braxton West.
Final Resting Place: Magnolia Cemetery, Magnolia.
Charles Richard Lamberson Jr. was born on Oc. 27, 1935, to Charles R. and Dorothy E. (Grosvener) Lamberson in Magnolia Township, Harrison County. He attended and graduated from Magnolia High School in 1954.
On Nov. 24, 1955, Charles married Darlene Bedsaul at the Methodist Church in Magnolia. The couple farmed southeast of Magnolia for many years.
Charles never knew how to dance until Darlene taught him while they were dating. They had a true passion for it, and they ballroom danced together for many years.
The couple traveled to Arizona for seven winters, although Charles only agreed to go because he could visit their daughter, Beckie, and her family.
Charles drove school bus for 16 years and enjoyed the students on his route. Along with farming, Charles drove his straight truck hauling pigs and cattle. His family will tell you that Charles was pretty stubborn; maybe that is why he enjoyed his mules, Jessie, Joanie, Jack, and Jill, so much.
Charles and Darlene also cherished putting on a Labor Day picnic at their house for 46 years.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; great-grandson, Cole Clark; and brother, John Lamberson.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Darlene Lamberson of Logan; children, Beckie and Mark West of Scottsdale, Ariz., Gail and Kristina Lamberson of Logan, Jona Lamberson of Glenwood, and Jean Lamberson and significant other, Mike West of Livermore, Calif.; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren: sister, Jo Powley of Woodbine; and many other relatives and friends.
