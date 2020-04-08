Charles “Chuck” David Davis, 80, of Missouri Valley, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Hospice House in Omaha, Neb.
Chuck was born Nov. 22, 1939, in Council Bluffs, to Fred O. and Annabell (Davis) Davis. Charles married Beverly Gardner on Feb. 7, 1964, in Missouri Valley.
Chuck graduated from Huntington Park High School in 1958. He joined the United States Army and served during the Vietnam War.
Chuck was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Missouri Valley for many years and the American Legion for 50 years. He enjoyed golf, playing cards, and his family. He was an avid Nebraska Cornhuskers football fan.
Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Beverly; son, Danny; four brothers; and one sister.
Chuck is survived by his children, David Allen Davis and wife, Danielle, of Omaha, Neb., and Denise Ann Kempnich and husband, Steven, of Omaha, Neb.; grandchildren, MaKayla, Megan, Edward, Tyler, and Emma; and one great-grandchild Ellis.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorials to made out to Missouri Valley Fire and Rescue Department.
Military Honors by the American Legion Post #337 of Missouri Valley.
The funeral service was held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 25, at First Lutheran Church in Missouri Valley.
Arrangements by Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley.