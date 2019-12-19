Cary Denis Dugdale, 79, of Jefferson City, Mo., passed away on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Heisinger Bluffs in Jefferson City.
Visitation: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 19, Community of Christ Church in Woodbine. There will not be a viewing.
Celebration of Life Service: 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 20, Community of Christ Church in Woodbine.
Officiating: Gary Argotsinger.
Private Family Internment: Afternoon of Friday, Dec. 20.
Cary was born on July 23, 1940, in Modale. He was the oldest son of Wesley Wayne Dugdale and Mary Elaine (Waldron) Dugdale.
Cary graduated from Modale High School in 1958. He was united in marriage to Charlotte (McHugh) Dugdale on May 29, 1960.
Cary and Charlotte made their life on the farm where they raised five children. Cary loved farming and tended to sheep, cattle, hogs, and chickens, and also operated fields of corn, soybeans, and hay for more than 40 years.
After Charlotte’s passing due to a battle with cancer, Cary was married to Chris (Sorenson) Dugdale and later to Judy Swanson.
After leaving farming, Cary moved to Omaha, Neb., where he worked for several years at a piping company. He later assembled defibrillators at a medical supply manufacturer.
Cary enjoyed farming, carpentry, playing BINGO, participating in 4-H fairs, crocheting, working with stained glass, and any other project that he could keep his hands busy with. He also cherished family, reunions, and homemade ice cream.
Cary’s work ethic, his eagerness to lend a hand to anyone in need of help, and his perseverance in the face of adversity will be long remembered in the hearts that knew him and cared for him.
Cary was preceded in death by his first wife, Charlotte; his parents, Wayne and Elaine; and a sister, Tamy Dugdale.
Cary is survived by his children, Suzette (Rob) Ryder of Holts Summit, Mo., Pamela Killpack of Farnhamville, Gary (Janet) Dugdale of Buffalo, Mo., Brenda Hone of Jefferson City, Mo., Mary Michelle (Bret) Melby of Ames, and TJ (Jacob) Russavage of Omaha, Neb.; three brothers, Marlin (Kathy) Dugdale of Modale; Rick (Nancy) Dugdale of Logan, and Jon (Vanessa) Dugdale of Missouri Valley; five sisters, Cheryl Cape of Blair, Neb. Francine (Alvin) Schiltz of Modale, Karla Halterman of Des Moines, Debbie (Jack) Schultz of North Platte, Neb., and Kristy Miller, of North Platte, Neb.; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.