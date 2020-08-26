Carolyn M. Jensen age 77, of Missouri Valley passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs. Carolyn was born Oct. 26, 1942, in Memphis, Texas to Roy E. and Etta M. (Billingsley) Smith. She worked for Area 13 as a Social Worker. Carolyn was an avid reader, and late in life she did Estate Sales and Home Decorating. Carolyn could speak simply and eloquently at the same time, for example, during her stay at the hospital she had gone several days without food. During one of her better days there she was given some Jello. She told everyone who would listen that it was the most delicious meal she had ever eaten.
Another example from her hospital stay was if she could be given a shampoo. Afterwards she remarked "that was wonderful I feel like a queen".
Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents, son Bryan, brother Chris.
She is survived by her husband Larry Jensen of Missouri Valley, daughter Dee Anna Jensen of Blair, Neb., son David Jensen of Council Bluffs, sisters Cindy Munden and husband Terry of Blaine, Wash., Cheryl Smith of Blaine, Wash.
Family will have services at a later date in Blaine, Wash.