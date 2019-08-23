Carolyn A. Price, 82, of Missouri Valley, passed away on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Longview Nursing Home in Missouri Valley.
Visitation: 9-10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley.
Funeral Service: 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, Hennessey Funeral Home, Missouri Valley.
Officiating: Pastor Ron Wymer.
Music Selections: “The Old Rugged Cross,” “Go Rest High,” “Are You Washed in the Blood,” “How Great Thou Art.”
Casket Bearers: Brandon Nelsen, Robert Behm, Steven Price, Tony Price.
Final Resting Place: Bethel Cemetery, Logan.
Lunch and Fellowship: Christian Church Fellowship Center following the Committal Service at the cemetery.
Carolyn was born Aug. 17, 1937, in Logan, to Kenneth and Achsa (Dishon) Chichester.
Carolyn married Darrell Price on Nov. 2, 1957. He passed away on April 19, 2001.
Carolyn worked at Longview Nursing Home in the Laundry Department for many years, and as a waitress and kitchen help in a restaurant in Lake Manawa and the Tamarack in Missouri Valley. Carolyn enjoyed crocheting and reading, especially Janette Oke books. She belonged to the Eagles Club.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Darrell; son, Darrell Jr.; two brothers, Francis and George; and sisters, Virginia, Lois, and Marilyn.
Survivors include her children, Ruth Altstadt and husband, Don, of Omaha, Neb., Robert Price of Carter Lake, Kenneth Price and wife, Cheryl, of Omaha, Neb., Diane Price of Missouri Valley, Clifford Price of Missouri Valley, Michael Price of Spring Hill, Fla., and Kevin Price of Aberdeen, S.D.; 17 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; sisters, Norma Ingalls of Council Bluffs, Shirley McNeley of Missouri Valley, Jean Squiers of Missouri Valley, and JoAn Wegele of McPherson, Kan.
Arrangements by Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley. Online condolences at hennesseyonline.com.