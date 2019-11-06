Carol Cleaver, 83, passed away on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Sioux City, surrounded by family.
Celebration of Life Service: 3 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1, Wesley United Methodist Church, 3700 Indian Hills Dr., Sioux City, with Pastor Todd Schlitter officiating.
Visitation with the Family: Immediately after Celebration of Life Service, Wesley United Methodist Church in Sioux City.
Prayer Service: 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, United Methodist Church in Modale, with Pastor Todd Schlitter officiating.
Burial: Following the Prayer Service, Cemetery in Blair, Neb., with Pastor Jason Gutzmer officiating.
Carol was born in Omaha, Neb., on Dec. 23, 1935. She was the second daughter of Clarence George “Fat” and Ruth Evelyn Lyon Middleton of Modale.
Carol graduated from Modale High School where she played girls basketball, cheered, and sang. She met the love of her life, Myron “Ron” David Cleaver from Missouri Valley, on vacation in Minnesota and quickly announced to her sister that “he was the guy she was going to marry.” And marry they did on Feb. 21, 1953.
The couple made their home in Missouri Valley, and Carol worked for Bell Telephone Company in Omaha, Neb., until they started a family.
Kevan David and Kimberly Rae “Kim” were born and lived in their first home in Missouri Valley. Carol and Ron moved to La Mirada, Calif., where Ron worked in his family’s real estate business and Carol stayed at home to raise their family.
A daughter, Gayle Lee “Pookie,” was born in California. The family later moved to Vermillion, S.D., and Carol returned to work at the local telephone office. Upon retirement, they built a home behind Carol’s childhood home in Modale.
Ron passed away Nov. 1, 2001, three months shy of their 49th wedding anniversary. A year later, Carol relocated to Sioux City.
If there was only one word to describe Carol, it was “family.” She loved being a mother, daughter, sister, and aunt. She loved even more her relationships with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Attending the grandkids’ games and activities and playing BINGO were her favorite pasttimes.
In her earlier years, Carol enjoyed playing tennis and camping with the family throughout California. She and Ron were members of the Sioux Falls Corvette Club, and they enjoyed many road trips with the club. She had one of the largest, most bountiful gardens in Vermillion and Modale. She was well-known for her deviled eggs, pies, monkey bread, and meatballs.
Carol was a lifelong Methodist, being baptized, confirmed, and married in the United Methodist Church of Modale. Later, she was a member of the Vermillion United Methodist Church and Wesley United Methodist Church. She was a member of Eastern Star and was initiated into the Epsilon Chapter of Alpha Xi Delta at USD. For many years she served as the Treasurer of the Alpha Xi Delta Corporation. She volunteered at Wesley’s Senior Adults Lunching Together (SALT) and also on their Missions Team.
Family who were blessed to have Carol in their lives include daughters, Kim Cleaver Kletschke (husband, Kal) of Dakota Dunes, S.D., and Gayle “Pookie” Solomon (partner, Scott Martinson) of Vermillion S.D.; grandchildren, Nicki Solomon, Chris Solomon (Nichole), Korey Kletschke (Ali), Kamryn Kletschke (fiancé, Ben Fegenbush), Ethan Cleaver, and Gavan Cleaver; great-grandchildren, Nate Martinson, Taylor Solomon, and Lucas Solomon; sister-in-law, Alicia Cleaver; numerous nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Susan Jones.
Welcoming Carol into Heaven include her parents; her husband; her beloved son, Kevan; her sister, Donna “Dobby” Schultz, and her husband, Carl; brother, Bob Middleton, and his wife, Vona; brother-in-law, Carl Cleaver, and his parents, Maurice and Bea Cleaver; and best friends, Bill and Dee Jones.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Wesley United Methodist Church or Modale United Methodist Church. Special appreciation to Carol’s medical team and the wonderful staff at St. Luke’s hospital.
Funeral arrangements are handled by Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City. Online condolences at meyerbroschapels.com.