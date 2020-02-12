Carol Lynn Landon, 68, died on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Neb.
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 8, United Methodist Church in Logan.
Clergy: Pastor Patti Ford.
Musicians: Lori Cohrs and Dave Dickinson.
Musical Selections: “Amazing Grace” and “The Old Rugged Cross.”
Pallbearers: Amanda Landon, Holly Landon, Tammy Hinkel, Jameson Landon, Shannon Bryan, and Ben Sexton.
Final Resting Place: Calhoun Cemetery near Logan.
Carol was born on Sept. 15, 1951, to Richard and Alice (Girton) Landon in Magnolia. During her birth, Carol suffered an injury, which caused her to have Cerebral Palsy. She attended Logan-Magnolia schools and graduated in 1970.
Carol enjoyed many summers at Camp Sunnyside in Des Moines. In the 1980s, she worked at the Goodwill in Council Bluffs, and then later at the United Methodist Church as a bookkeeper. She was able to enjoy many vacations with her mom and aunts, Betty, Nadene, Ardith, Audrey, and Mary Margaret.
Carol liked reading books and magazines and watching TV. She loved her family and friends, along with their many visits.
Carol lived the last five years at the Longview Nursing Home in Missouri Valley where she was able to gain a new sense of independence, including learning how to drive around a motorized scooter.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by two brothers, Larry (Cheryl) Landon of Logan and Steve (Deb) Landon of Missouri Valley; sister, Kathy Landon of Queen Creek, Ariz.; three nieces, Amanda Landon (Kevin Brown), Holly Landon (Ben Sexton), and Tammy (Kurtis) Hinkel; nephew, Jameson Landon; great-nephews, Mason, Harrison, and Henry; great-niece, Haddie; and many other relatives and friends.
