Blair, NE (68008)

Today

Windy. Snow showers this evening. The becoming mostly clear later. Low -2F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy. Snow showers this evening. The becoming mostly clear later. Low -2F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.