Carl “Coke” Raymond Scott Sr., 83, of Missouri Valley, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Florence Home in Omaha, Neb.
Visitation: 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 29, with a Prayer Service at 6:30 p.m., Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley.
Celebration of Life Service: 10:30 a.m., Friday, Aug. 30, Hennessey Funeral Home, Missouri Valley.
Officiating: Pastor Connie McWilliams.
Music Selections: “Go Rest High,” “When I Get to Where I’m Going,” “Over Sunset Mountain.”
Honorary Pallbearers (Grandchildren): Sunshine Welchert, Arron Scott, Trevor Holcombe, Ruby Weaver, Steven Holcombe, Christopher Holcombe, Bryan Scott, Carl R. Scott III.
Final Resting Place: Rose Hill Cemetery, Missouri Valley.
Military Honors: Conducted by Modale Snyder Imrie American Legion Post, Mondamin American Legion Post#378, Missouri Valley Julius F. Muller American Legion Post #337.
Fellowship and Refreshments: Following the Committal Service at Judy Holcombe’s house.
Coke was born March 1, 1936, in Coon Rapids, to Lawrence and Maybell (Shepperson) Scott Sr. Coke attended school in Ft. Calhoun, Neb. He served in the Marine Corp during the Korean War.
Coke worked at Hughes Aircraft in Carlsbad, Calif. He drove a semi for many years, retiring in 2011.
Coke enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, deer hunting, fishing, bird watching, and feeding the squirrels.
Coke was preceded in death by parents, Lawrence Scott Sr. and Maybell (Shepperson) Scott; siblings, Lilly Mae, Linda Sue, Robert and Kay, Gary, and Jimmy.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Mary Scott of Missouri Valley; daughter, Dawn M. Scott (Jerry) of Morgan, Utah; son, Carl R (Bud) Scott Jr. (Connie) of Fort Calhoun, Neb.; daughters, Juanita A. Scott of Farmington, Utah and Judy L. Holcombe (Roger) of Missouri Valley; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; siblings, Larry (Sam) of Blair, Neb., Sharen (Art) of Onawa, Joe (Connie) of Beatrice, Neb., Cecil (Elsie) of Pittsburg, Mo., Greg (Nancy) Forestdale, Mass., and Rex of Valley, Neb.; and nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley. Online condolences at hennesseyonline.com.