Brian W. Casteel, 54, of Stroudsburg, Pa., passed away on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019.
Memorial Service: 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, with family receiving friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the service, Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc., Stroudsburg, Pa.
Local Memorial Service: At a later date in the Missouri Valley area.
Brian was the loving husband of Teressa L. (Tisdale) Casteel.
Born in Omaha, Neb., Brian was the son of Lloyd and Rose (Lemay) Casteel of Missouri Valley. He graduated from Missouri Valley High School and lived in the Missouri Valley area until he joined the Army.
Brian was a resident of the Stroudsburg area for the past 13 years and prior to that he resided in the Dover, N.J., area.
Brian was a retired Army veteran, having served for 22 years. He served in the Desert Storm War and also the Operation Iraqi Freedom operation. He then worked at the Picatinny Arsenal in Wharton, N.J., for 15 years, serving as an equipment specialist in the large international ammunition department. Brian made the greatest gift, donating his organs to a greater cause.
In addition to his wife and parents, Brian is survived by two brothers, Dennis Casteel of Upperco, Md., and Timothy Casteel of Missouri Valley; sister, Denise Anderson of Waukee; three nephews, Donnia and Kenny Anderson and Ross Casteel; and a great-nephew, Caleb.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, 600 River Ave., Suite 900, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.
