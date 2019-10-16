Brian W. Casteel, 54, of Stroudsburg, Pa., passed away on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019.
A Memorial Service was held in Stroudsburg, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 12.
A Second Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 16, at St. Boniface
Church, 1200 Warrior Lane, Waukee. The family will be available to receive friends starting at 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Wounded Warriers Project, 600 River Ave., Suite 900, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.
Brian was the loving husband of Teressa L. (Tisdale) Casteel.
Born in Omaha, Neb., Brian was the son of Lloyd and Rose (Lemay) Casteel of Missouri Valley. Brian was a resident of the Stroudsburg area for the past 13 years, and prior to that, he resided in the Dover, N.J., area.
Brian was a retired Army veteran, having served for 22 years. He served in the Desert Storm War and also the Operation Iraqi Freedom operation. He then worked at the Picatinny Arsenal in Wharton, N.J., for 15 years, serving as an equipment specialist in the large international ammunition department.
Brian made the greatest gift, donating his organs for a greater cause.
In addition to his wife and parents, Brian is survived by two brothers, Dennis Casteel of Upperco, Md., and Timothy Casteel of Missouri Valley; sister, Denise Anderson of Waukee; three nephews, Donnie and Kenny Anderson and Ross Casteel; and great-nephew, Caleb.
Arrangements by Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc., Stroudsburg, Pa. Online condolences at pulafuneralhome.com.