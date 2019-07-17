Bonnie Jean Leonard, 87, of Missouri Valley, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Bethany Lutheran Home in Council Bluffs.
Visitation: 3-5 p.m., Sunday, July 14, Christian Church, Missouri Valley.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m., Monday, July 15, Christian Church, Missouri Valley.
Officiating: Pastor Ron Wymer.
Music Selections: “If You Could See Me Now,” “Who Am I?,” “I Will Rise,” “When the Roll is Called Up Younder.”
Casket Bearers: Matt Richardson, Mike Richardson, Bill Young, Jeff McElderry, Dave Farmer, Ethan Farmer.
Final Resting Place: Rose Hill Cemetery, Missouri Valley.
Lunch and Fellowship: At the Christian Church fellowship hall following the Committal Service at the cemetery.
Bonnie was born Jan. 9, 1932. She was adopted at three days old by Floyd Claude Clark and Ann Florence (Gorham) Clark in Onawa.
Bonnie attended grade school and high school in Moorhead. She graduated in 1950.
Bonnie married Howard E. Leonard Jr. in September 1950 at the Christian Church in Onawa. A son was born in January 1953, Michael Lee Leonard. Her second child was a daughter born in December 1961, Marcia Ann Leonard-Richardson.
Bonnie enjoyed traveling, playing cards, going to the casino, and visiting with friends and family. She moved to Council Bluffs with her daughter in 2008. She lived with her daughter, Marcia, for eight years. After breaking her hip, Bonnie moved to Bethany Lutheran Nursing Home where she finished her days until the Lord took her home on July 9.
Bonnie is preceded in death by her husband, Howard E. Leonard Jr. in 2007; by her adopted parents, Floyd C. Clark and Ann F. Gorham-Clark, both of Moorehead; her birth parents, Gordan E. Steward and Ethel L. Maxwell-Steward; and her sister, Mary Jane Steward.
Bonnie is survived by daughter, Marcia A. Richardson, and her husband, Daniel, of Council Bluffs, and Marcia’s children, Jeanna McElderry and Laura McElderry of Council Bluffs, and four great-grandchildren, Kingston, Jayda, Amiaya, and Omari; Bonnie’s son, Michael Leonard and his wife, Debbie, of Logan, and their children, Jerry Leonard, Rodney Leonard, and Jessie Auen, and two great-grandchildren from Jessie and husband, Brad – Patrick and Victoria Auen.
Arrangements by Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley. Online condolences at hennesseyonline.com.