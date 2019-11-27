Betty Ann Guttau, 94, of Mondamin, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at the Longview Nursing Home in Missouri Valley.
Visitation: 5-7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22, Mondamin United Methodist Church in Mondamin.
Funeral services: 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, Mondamin United Methodist Church in Mondamin.
Officiating: Pastor Patti Ford and Lay Leader Kim Shepard.
Music Selections: “Hymn of Promise” and “Blessed Assurance.”
Casket Bearers: David Koski, Gordon Miller, Russell Lawrenson, Norman Wallis, Larry Guttau, and Mike Hinkel.
Honorary Bearers: Betty’s nieces and nephews.
Burial: Soldier Valley Cemetery in Pisgah.
Betty Ann was born on May 23, 1925, in Missouri Valley, the daughter of Gordon “Earl” and Ella (Roeder) Allmon. She graduated from Missouri Valley High School, and then worked as a telephone operator in Missouri Valley until her marriage.
Betty and Donald Vern Guttau were united in marriage on Dec. 31, 1950, in Missouri Valley.
Betty was a member of the Mondamin United Methodist Church and a former member of the Missouri Valley Hospital Board. She enjoyed growing roses, and especially loved going on shopping trips. She leaves behind her many friends at Longview Nursing Home where she loved reminding everyone as often as she could that she was “precious and adorable.”
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon “Earl” and Ella (Roeder) Allmon; her husband of over 65 years, Donald Vern Guttau; son, Donald Craig Guttau; son-in-law, James Thiel; great-grandson, Zachary Hindman; and siblings, Helen O’Neill, Robert Allmon, and Marie Miller.
Survivors include her children, Julie Thiel and Mark Guttau, both of Mondamin; grandchildren, Jamie, Jennifer, and Jessica Thiel; great-grandchildren, Lily, Ayden, Samuel, and Violet; sister-in-law, Bonnie Hinkel of Omaha, Neb.; “other daughters,” Kim Shepard and Brenda (Kelly) Parent; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Arrangements were under the direction of Rush Family Care Service in Onawa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.