Bernard A. “Bernie” Swanger, 79, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.
Visitation: 2-4 p.m., with a Prayer Service beginning at 4 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 19, Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home in Council Bluffs.
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m., Monday, Jan. 20, Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home in Council Bluffs.
Interment: Plumer Settlement Cemetery.
Bernie was born in Council Bluffs on Feb. 2, 1940, to Bernard E. and June L. (McAdams) Swanger.
Bernie graduated from Beebeetown High School with the Class of 1959. He retired from AT&T.
In addition to his parents, Bernie was preceded in death by his brothers, Dennis, Bill, and Paul; sister, Patricia; nephews, Freddie and Lonnie.
Bernie is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Karen Swanger; children, Lori Ingoldsby (John), Robin Philips (Chris), and Jodi Jensen (Arlon); sister, Mary Hance; grandchildren, Sara Ingoldsby, Lauren Philips, Scott Jensen, and Jack Jensen; a host of other family and friends.
The family will direct memorials.
Arrangements by Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home in Council Bluffs. Online condolences at hoyfuneral.com.