Barbara Jane (Seabury) Hutchinson, 96, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 14, United Methodist Church in Onawa.
Officiant: Pastor Karen Currier.
Musician: Michael Johnson.
Recorded Musical Selection: “I Can Only Imagine” by Mercy Me.
Congregational Hymns: “Hymn of Promise” and “Have Thine Own Way Lord.”
Pallbearers: Chad Hutchinson, Ryan Hutchinson, Kyle Hutchinson, Sarah Wrather, Neal Hutchinson, Josh Hutchinson, Shelly Hutchinson, Sammi Hutchinson, Tom Hutchinson, Andrea Hutchinson, and Cole Hutchinson.
Final Resting Place: Soldier Valley Cemetery in Pisgah.
Barbara was born on Nov. 28, 1923, in Omaha, Neb., to Roy and Hazel (Silsby) Seabury. She grew up in Pisgah and graduated from Pisgah High School in 1941. She attended Iowa State College in Ames and graduated with a B.S. in dietetics.
On June 28, 1944, Barbara married Harlan Hutchinson. Harlan then left to serve in World War II. Upon his discharge, he joined Barbara’s father, Roy, with the McKenney Seabury Chevrolet dealership and continued in the auto business until his death in 1989. Upon “Hutch’s” death, Barbara assumed the operation of Hutchinson Chevrolet-Olds in Onawa for 11 years, becoming one of the few female dealers in the country.
Barbara was a loyal member of the Pisgah United Methodist Church and then the Onawa United Methodist Church. She was active in church activities, including choir leader, Sunday school, and United Methodist Women and served on several leadership boards. She was also a Cub Scouts Den Mother while her four sons were growing up.
Barbara was proud of being an Iowa State graduate and a member of the Gamma Phi Beta Sorority. She was a 49-year member of the American Legion Auxiliary and P.E.O. member. She also taught piano and organ for many years in both Pisgah and Onawa.
Barbara loved going to Okoboji and going on trips with her children and grandchildren. She loved music, reading, and watching sports. She was kind, funny, savvy, smart, and a great cook. Barbara had a real zest for life and for the people in her life. She saw the beauty and fun in life and in every day. Barbara was a thoughtful and generous member of her community and was very strong in her faith and relationship with God, which she lovingly shared with others. She was just a really remarkable woman.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harlan “Hutch”; sister, Gertrude Seabury; daughter-in-law, Nancy Sims Hutchinson; and grandson, Cole Hutchinson.
She is survived by four sons, Dan Hutchinson and wife, Bev, of Pisgah, Dave Hutchinson and wife, Carol, of Boone, Garry Hutchinson and wife, Pam, of Carroll, and Larry Hutchinson of Council Bluffs; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Seabury and wife, Jeannie, of Wichita Falls, Texas; and many other relatives and friends.
Memorials may be given to the Onawa United Methodist Church or the Burgess Medical Foundation
