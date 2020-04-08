Ardithe Ann (Kersten) Bosworth, age 90, of Logan, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020. A private funeral service for her was held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 4, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Logan.
Ardithe was born on Nov. 17, 1929, to Marie Frances Zelma (Herman) and Ezra “Ted” Kersten. She had one brother, William Warren, and two sisters, Marcella Myrle and Lorella Lou. Ardithe graduated from Logan High School in 1947. On Jan. 1, 1950, she married the love of her life, Everett “Boz” Leroy Bosworth of Logan. Together they had two daughters, Kathryn Lynn and Rebecca Sue, and one son, Tedd Arthur.
While raising her family, Ardithe worked at Lenihan’s Pharmacy, now known as Eby Drug, and Harvey’s Clothing Store as a clerk. Ardithe and Boz loved to camp and traveled to many places with their children, and their travels continued after their children were grown. She would just glow when sharing stories and memories of all the places that they traveled.
Ardithe enjoyed gardening and tinkering with her flowers and plants. She had so many it would take over an hour to water them all while they were gone on vacation. Ardithe also loved to watch Iowa Hawkeyes, especially because her brother played football for them. Ardithe love to crochet; she crocheted baby blankets for her grandchildren when they were born and made afghans for them when they were older. She also enjoyed playing cards with her friends and was in a card club with her friends for many years; they would all take turns hosting at their homes.
Ardithe and Boz were wonderful parents and very active in their children’s lives. They also enjoyed spending time with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were probably the best grandparents any grandchild could ask for. They all have wonderful memories of all the 4th of July celebrations, roasting marshmallows in their fireplace, playing in their fishpond, getting into the cupboard that was always stashed with candy and gum, and cutting wood with them during the winter months and then coming in for a cup of hot chocolate and buttered toast. But their best memories are when Ardithe and Boz would come to all their sporting events, concerts, school plays, dance, baptisms, graduations and weddings. They were always there and missed very few!
After Ardithe’s children left home, she took up oil painting. She loved painting outdoor scenery and gave them away as gifts; they hang in our homes today as memories of her wonderful talent. Ardithe had many dogs and cats over the years, but her favorite had to be “Mini Muffin.” She pouted for several days until Boz finally gave in and said that she could keep her, after he said, “No more pets,” after the last one had passed. Ardithe loved to read, especially Harlequin romance novels, and she was a wonderful cook too! She had some specialties that we all looked forward to, like her suet pudding, red devil cake, cherry dessert and homemade chicken and noodles.
Ardithe was a devout Lutheran, and was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Logan her entire life. She was very active in the church, and taught Sunday school and catechism for many years.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, husband, daughter and son-in-law Kathryn and Gary Springer, great-grandson John Paul Kevin Anderson, brother William Warren, sister Marcella “Marcy” Shepard, and brother-in-law Albert “Bru” Sears.
Ardithe is survived by her daughter Rebecca and husband Kevin Loftus of Logan, son Tedd and wife Jessica Bosworth of Logan; sister Lou Sears of Ankeny, and brother-in-law Keith Shepard of Omaha, Neb.; seven grandchildren: Joel and Danyl Springer of Bellevue, Neb., Jennifer and husband Luke Anderson of Omaha, Neb., Nicholas and wife Brenda Loftus of Woodbine, Ryan and wife Jaclyn Loftus of Logan, Michael and wife Donis Bosworth of Waukee, and Mark and wife Dusti Bosworth of Colorado Spring, Colo.; 17 great-grandchildren: Katie and Trevor Springer of Bellevue, Neb., Evan, Kiera and Meghan Anderson of Omaha, Neb., Lane and wife Morgan Pitt of Woodbine, Caleb Loftus of Woodbine, Jett, Jude and Case Loftus of Logan, Mavin, Ada and Vera Bosworth of Waukee, Briley, Nora and Claire Bosworth of Colorado Springs, Colo.; two great-great-grandchildren: Grayson and soon-to-be-born in mid-April, Aria Sage; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 311 E Sixth St., Logan, IA 51546.
A celebration of Ardithe’s life will be held at a later time. Her final resting place is in the Logan Cemetery.
