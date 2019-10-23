On the 20th day of October 2019, Anna Barbara Tamisiea, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at the age of 79.
Visitation: 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22, Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home in Council Bluffs.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 23, St. Mark Lutheran Church, 1821 N. 90th Street, Omaha, Neb.
Interment: 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 23, Frazier Cemetery, Missouri Valley.
Anna was born Aug. 9, 1940, in Omaha, Neb., to Theodore and Anna Rupp, and into a family that included eight other brothers and sisters.
Anna graduated from Omaha South High School, and went on to live in Sarasota, Fla., and Nashville, Tenn., while singing and entertaining with country music acts, including the Tommy Overstreet Band. She returned to the Midwest where she worked as an accountant for Peat Marwick, now KPMG, in Omaha Neb. Later, she worked with the Bellevue Public Schools.
Anna married Robert Tamisiea Sr. in 1979, and raised two sons, Robert II and Theodore.
While being a full-time farm wife, Anna also enjoyed sharing her talents with all she loved around her. She was a talented musician, evidenced not only by her touring career, but also by her enthusiastic performance with a banjo, one of her many instrumental talents, and the occasional yodeling lesson, particularly loved by her grandchildren.
Anna was also an avid crafter, making a wide variety of stitches, covers, and blankets for her loved ones. She will forever be remembered for her remarkably quick wit and her eternal love for her children and grandchildren.
Anna was preceded in death by her father, Theodore; and mother, Anna; as well as by her three brothers, Arthur, Donald, and Robert; and five sisters, Dorothy Jane, Arlene, BettyAnnStark, Shirley Bowen, and Elenor Schiro.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Sr.; and sons, Robert II (fiancé Amanda) and Theodore (Katie); stepdaughter, Betsy (Kevin); six grandchildren, Avarie, Maren, Sienna, Allison, John, and Natalie; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be directed to St. Mark Lutheran Church.
Arrangements by Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home in Council Bluffs. Online condolences at hoyfuneral.com.