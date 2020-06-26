Ann “Annie” M. McCallister, age 52 of Omaha, Neb., passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, Neb.
Annie was born Nov. 19, 1967, in Council Bluffs to Harold and Catherine (Zanski) Caldwell. She graduated from Missouri Valley High School in 1986, attended Iowa Western Community College. Annie worked for Inter Public Group in Omaha as a Production Billing Supervisor. She loved spending time with her son, Dalton, and her friends.
Annie was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
She is survived by her son, Dalton McCallister of Omaha; sister, Mary Caldwell of Missouri Valley; many cousins and friends; and best friend, Gayle Erickson of Omaha.
Visitation: Saturday, June 27, from 1 - 2 p.m. at Hennessey Funeral Home, 310 E. Huron St., Missouri Valley.
Celebration of Life Service: 2 p.m., Saturday, June 27, also at Hennessey Funeral Home.
Officiating: Pastor Ken Fairbrother.
Music Selections: “Only You Can Love Me This Way,” “Sissy’s Song,” and “The Dance.”
Arrangements are by Hennessey Funeral Home; www.hennesseyonline.com.