Anita Mae (Swanger) Cates age 83, of Missouri Valley, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Community Memorial Hospital in Missouri Valley. Anita was born Feb. 3, 1937, in Loveland to Waldo and Geneva (Hickman) Swanger. Anita attended grade school in a one room school house in Loveland. She also attended high school at Missouri Valley High and she graduated in 1955. Anita married Tommy LeRoy Cates April 12, 1955. She worked at Community Memorial Hospital as a cook for almost twenty years.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Waldo and Geneva Swanger, sons, Daniel Cates and Mitchel Cates, brothers, Eugene Swanger, Ronald Swanger and Gary Swanger, sisters, Marjorie Gillespie, Frances Bernard and Donna Short.
She is survived by her children Rhonda Kouma and husband Lenny of Missouri Valley, Tami Cates and significant other Chad Hopkins of Missouri Valley, daughter in law Pam Cates of Missouri Valley, five grandchildren, Alyssa, Coty, Shyann, Ashley, Justin, three great-grandchildren, eleven nieces and nephews, sister, Karen Holst of Missouri Valley.
The graveside service was at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at the Branson Cemetery in Loveland. Pastor Marlin Lustgraaf Officiated. Arrangements were made by Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley.