Alicia Margaret Mahoney, 93, of Council Bluffs, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Bethany Lutheran Home in Council Bluffs.
Visitation: 10-11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 23, St. Patrick Catholic Church in Council Bluffs.
Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church in Council Bluffs.
Luncheon: Following the Mass.
Interment: Following the luncheon, Magnolia Cemetery.
Alicia was born July 30, 1926, in rural Harrison County to Cornelious John and Elizabeth (Wakehouse) McHugh. She graduated from Pisgah High School in 1943.
Alicia was employed in Council Bluffs at Taffe Drug Store and also volunteered at Mercy Hospital.
On June 21, 1949, Alicia was united in marriage to Marion Elisha Mahoney at St. Francis Catholic Church in Council Bluffs by Father Joseph Devlin.
Alicia was preceded in death by Marion on Jan. 8, 1989. The couple was blessed with two sons, Mike and Pat.
The Mahoneys are members of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Council Bluffs where Alicia was a member of the Altar Society.
Survivors include her children, Mike of Council Bluffs and Pat and his wife, Rosemary, of Council Bluffs; grandchildren, Adam and wife, Brittany, Sean and Kristen Kelly, Jared and Jason Mahoney; great-grandchildren, Avery and Bennett Mahoney; sister-in-law, Ann McHugh of Royal; sisters, Cleta McHugh of Denison, Lucy Perry of Mondamin, Mildred Paseka of Onawa, Mabel Harris of Blair, Neb., and Theresa Topf of Charter Oak; brother, Lawrence of Royal and Clifford of Whiting.
Memorials to St. Albert Catholic School in Council Bluffs preferred.
Arrangements by Cutler-O’Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home in Council Bluffs. Online condolences at cutleroneill.com.