Zach Cavalier

Why do you want to be sheriff?
I started my career 18 years ago as a patrol officer in West Point, Neb. I joined the Saline County Sheriff’s Office shortly after that and worked as a deputy for 12 years where I was on the Crisis Intervention Team, Certified Patrol Service Dog team, and I was the department administrator for the Nebraska Criminal Justice Information System. I worked with our drug investigator completing undercover drug investigations. I was also the grant coordinator.
During my time with Saline County I was awarded a life-saving award, and in 2007 Officer of the Year award. I then joined the Otoe County Sheriff’s Office where I served for four years. In 2019, I was hired by the Logan Police Department where I currently serve as Chief of Police. I believe I have the knowledge and experience to be the next Harrison County Sheriff. I served on a very progressive and active Sheriff’s Office throughout my career and want to bring that experience and knowhow to Harrison County, leading the deputies by example.
What distinguishes you from the other candidates?
I have been a part of many different operations and different teams throughout my 18-year career. I have experience being on a multi-jurisdictional Crisis Intervention team (SWAT). I was on the SWAT team for 16 years, handling intense, real-life situations, such as a hostage situation in Tobias, Neb., and an active shooter at Americold storage in Crete, Neb. As a deputy in Nebraska, I worked with our narcotics investigator where I worked with confidential informants completing undercover drug buys and executed search warrants on known drug houses. I was also a K-9 handler where I worked with outside agencies on a weekly basis completing narcotic “sniffs,” evidence recovery, and tracking and apprehension of criminals. I have been to over 1,000 hours of continued education throughout the country and applied these trainings to real world situations. I believe these real-life events have prepared me to lead the deputies by example and apply the events I have worked through in my career to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.
What do you see as the sheriff’s primary role?
The Sheriff is a constitutional officer and has numerous duties, such as operating the county jail, overseeing the civil process and warrant services. The Sheriff’s Office is also responsible for inmate transports, court security, and budget. But I also think that a Sheriff can be out patrolling the roads of Harrison County. There will be some days that the Sheriff is busy and might not be able to leave the office. I think it’s important to be seen in the community and talk with constituents about problems that arise.
What is Harrison County’s most pressing law enforcement issue?
Most crimes in the county have one theme in common, the use of illegal narcotics, such as methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription drug abuse, cocaine, and heroin. The majority of property crimes, assaults, sexual assaults, domestic violence, and other illegal activity have a common denominator, and that is illegal narcotics. We as citizens of Harrison County, and our public leaders as well as parents need to educate our children about the dangers of these drugs and the crimes that are associated with them.
At this time, Harrison County has multiple organizations that are attempting to reduce youth nicotine and drug use. How would you support these organizations goals?
I would support these organizations by offering support from our deputies, doing school programs, speaking engagements, and getting young people involved with law enforcement at a young age. One way of doing this is starting a Police Explorers program. Once these young people start in the Explorer’s program, they in turn talk with their friends and become good role models. I think peer pressure is huge in this day and age, and I believe if some of these kids get involved with law enforcement at a young age and they can change the mind of even one of their friends, then the program has succeeded. Education will always continue being the number one goal for our young people.
Youth nicotine and drug use have been increasing according to the Iowa Youth Survey. How do you plan to address this issue in Harrison County?
I believe that a key to preventing youth from using drugs is to cripple the supply coming into our county. Deputies will receive training on drug interdiction techniques so they are able to better identify vehicles and persons who are transporting drugs into and through our communities. I also believe highly in having a drug investigator within the sheriff’s office and will identify the deputy who has the same passion for drug investigations getting that deputy trained and out working illegal narcotics.
Are you a member of any professional associations or have certifications that you believe valuable to serving as sheriff?
I received my Ohio Peace Officer Basic Training Certificate in 2002.
I received my Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Certificate in 2003.
I received my Iowa Law Enforcement Certificate in 2020.
Other notable certificates that I have received throughout my career are:
Human Trafficking, Active Shooter, Alcohol Detection, Apprehension and Prosecution, Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE), Accident Investigation, FEMA Emergency Management Threat & Risk Assessment, Desert Snow Criminal Interdiction in 2010,2014,2015 & 2016, Patrol Service Dog K9 School, Lidar/Radar, Roadside Interviews, Interview and Interrogation, Taser, Advanced SWAT School, Operation of Flash Bangs, U.S Department of Human Services FDA underage Tobacco investigations, Basic Spanish, Defensive Driving, Policing the Cyber World for Underage Drinking and Techniques for Managing Special Events. Among others.
What types of training and resources do you see yourself utilizing to better the department?
I am a big proponent of utilizing the free trainings in and around the area. For example, Des Moines has a great training called MCTC, which hosts many different trainings. I have a large network of outside law enforcement agencies across the country, which hosts trainings for free or discounted prices. I believe training is extremely important to stay up to date on the changing times in Law Enforcement and will send deputies to training so they too can keep up to date on changing procedures in Law Enforcement. There are also four other Police agencies in the county that we can train with so all agencies in the county are working together.
How do you see the department working with local service agencies and coalitions on topics such as violence prevention and advocacy services, substance abuse/treatment issues, human trafficking, and in general, increasing community policing?
Law Enforcement must work closely with many groups and citizens of the community to achieve the goals of keeping society safe. We in law enforcement provide officers to schools, partner with various organizations, provide educational Public Service Announcements, serve on boards and committees of various nonprofit programs and speak at a variety of functions. If working with an organization can better help achieve the goals of law enforcement and society to reduce crime to our citizens, the partnership and cooperative effort to accomplish those goals is definitely the right thing to do.
Under your service, how would you define “community policing” and how would you engage the citizens to help better the community?
Community Policing to me is understanding the problems that citizens in the community might have. It’s listening to the problems people might have within the community and helping to resolve these problems. It’s getting into the community and being seen. Getting out of the patrol car and talking with the citizens of Harrison County. Conducting school safety programs around the holidays. Stopping in at the local gas station and have a cup of coffee with the locals. To me, it’s being known by the locals and listening to them at all times. I believe in programs such as “coffee with a cop” and “pop with a cop.” I believe in the “shop with a cop” program around the holidays. I will encourage the deputies to meet people, and I will lead by example.
Describe your law enforcement managerial experience?
I am currently the City of Logan Police Department Chief of Police. I have been the Chief of Police since August 2019. I supervise two officers with the Logan Police Department. I also supervise the only Patrol Service Dog Team in the county. I was a former K9 handler and was in charge of the K9 unit within the Sheriff’s Office I served.
What do you think is the most important skill of being a good sheriff?
Integrity, patience, and experience are just a few of the skills needed to be Sheriff. You need to be well-versed in all aspects of the job including working with other departments, budgeting, and the court system. I also believe an effective leader is to lead by example, but to leave room to be led by others and to learn from them when needed. An effective team can only work efficiently when all members have a say and feel adequately important as demonstrated by quality leadership.
Assess the recent performance of the sheriff’s department, and if elected would you keep it going in the same direction, or change course?
From an outsider looking in, I can see that the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office can be doing more on a daily basis. For example, deputies can be going into the schools to complete reports while also increasing school safety. After speaking with residents in Mondamin and Pisgah, it was brought to my attention that they rarely see deputies patrolling their communities. As Sheriff of Harrison County, I would change the direction to be a more proactive office and work to increase morale.
What is the biggest need of the sheriff’s department now, and what would you do to fix it?
The biggest need I see is to boost morale. I believe that the deputies need to be challenged. Every deputy would be in charge of something, which will give them a sense of pride. For example, a deputy could be in charge of an added K9 unit, grant writing, drug investigator, explorer program, or shop with a cop. I would sit down with the deputies and find out what their interests are and move forward from there. I would also change the shifts to a 12-hour shift, which would give them every other weekend off to be with their families and create a balance between work and home.
Thank You,
Zach Cavalier
