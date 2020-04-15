Despite the coronavirus pandemic, progress continues to be made on city projects in Missouri Valley.
Most of the old media in two cells at the Missouri Valley Water Treatment Plant are out and the contractor, Minturn, Inc., plans to have removed the remainder within two or three weeks.
More than 1,600 nozzles will also be replaced by that time, according to Jim Olmsted, the contracted engineer for the City of Missouri Valley. New filter media will be put in after the nozzles are replaced.
Olmsted updated the city council on several projects during the April 7 regular meeting.
The first application for payment has been submitted for work completed by the end of March on the project totaling $98,106.69. The city council approved the payment for the project.
Although the contractor working on the FEMA ditch cleanout and lagoon project is not currently working on-site, the seeding on the west ditch has been done, and seeding on the east ditch will be completed this week, according to Olmsted.
“We are still working with FEMA (on the Willow Park street project),” Olmstead said. “We have got to get some information to (them). It is still in the review stage at this point.”
The engineer for Midstates Bank has received four quotes to finish the Tamarack project, but all the quotes were higher than the cost estimate provided by the bonding company's engineer.
The city attorney has sent the information to the bonding engineer for reconsideration, according to Olmsted.
The Iowa Department of Transportation has been in town doing survey work, but Olmsted did not have an update at the recent city council meeting.
He did inform the city council that the Corps of Engineers is considering a levee along the east side of Willow Ditch.
“They are asking the city to consider moving the backwashed waste lagoon so that it doesn't interfere with that levee project,” Olmsted said. “If the city moves that, they would consider that part of the city's in-kind cost to the total project, which is the only good thing about moving it.”
The final update from Olmsted was a potential request from the City of Modale's contracted engineer to consider accepting the City of Modale's wastewater.
“They are undertaking an engineering study at this point in time,” Olmsted said. “The DNR does require them to consider a conveyance option in their preliminary engineering report.”
Several considerations were made, first for the city council's acceptance of the sewage, but also if the local system could handle the additional load and what would the potential charge be.
“My initial thoughts were that the city ought to reject the request because we don't believe there is that much additional capacity in our system,” he said. “Any additional flow would probably cause Missouri Valley to look at a plan expansion much sooner than would be planned. And the cost would be substantial to increase your lagoon system at this point.”
The city council decided to reject the request following some discussion.
Other updates provided to council by Olmstead:
• The sidewalk project should go out to bid in December for August 2021 completion.
• One more pre-construction meeting is planned before the Third Street Booster Station project will begin; however, with a July 15 completion date, Olmsted believes that project will be underway soon.
• Olmsted further reported that the street repair project is ongoing and the first pavement replaced included nearly 400 feet of curb and gutter. That project should be finished by May 15, assuming the weather continues to cooperate.
