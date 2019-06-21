Despite persistent objections from councilman Ray Larson, the City of Modale continues to work on rehabilitating the lagoon.
Council entertained Joseph P. Rueschenberg, P.E. & P.L.S. - Principal Engineer and Vice President of Sundquist Engineering at their May 13 regular meeting to address the ongoing project.
Larson vehemently contests continued lagoon work near the interstate and arrived at the meeting with a letter for council and Rueschenberg.
The only way to remedy the failure of the lagoon is to move it away from the interstate, according to Larson. He insists that the compression and retraction of the interstate pumps groundwater up, causing lagoon failure, and that it previously compromised the interstate until measures were taken to mitigate the damage to Interstate 29 in the area.
“This site has been experimental since day one,” Larson said. “Before the lagoon was put there, I voiced my opinion. I came forth and told the people what I knew. There were 42 lagoons across the ditch from I-29 in 1985, out of those, none exist today. All of them failed, including two (lagoons) 1,000 feet south of the site you are talking about. This is going to fail.”
Rueschenberg argued that the existing site is failing because groundwater is sloughing the banks of the lagoon. He added that the location is not optimal and the existing lagoon may have been poorly planned.
“I still think the site needs to be evaluated. They knew when they put it in there that 42 lagoons had failed. The best evidence of the failure is the lagoon itself. It is failing just like the others,” Larson said, “and you have told me nothing that I haven’t heard. We are spending money that the city doesn’t have.”
Larson, who was interrupted several times throughout the exchange to allow the meeting to progress, claims that the same action that undermines the lagoon also damaged the interstate for years, causing it to fail as well.
He added that they tiled the freeway along the length to mitigate the pumping action and stabilize I-29. He added that this stretch of the freeway is the only one like this.
“They spent millions fixing it,” he claimed. “If you visit with the folks in Sioux City, you will get some inclination that I am saying the truth.”
The person to contact, according to Larson is Dick Moraine in Council Bluffs. Moraine is the “overseer of I-29 right out here” according to Larson, though Rueschenberg said he works with Moraine often and that he handles permitting, not engineering.
Moraine confirmed he works mostly with right-of-way access for utilities during a subsequent call to him at Iowa Department of Transportation.
He also explained that Larson had called him “earlier this winter” looking for more than 30 years of issues along I-29.
Moraine was able to find plans requested by Larson, who told Moraine that he had an engineer and that there were soft spots and “pipes” on the interstate highway.
Moraine further confirmed that the tiling Larson refers to was done, originally, from around Missouri Valley all the way to the Woodbury County line, along with patching.
However, he added that the longitudinal tiling, in its infancy at that time, worked so well that it is now used across the state.
“I think Ray is looking out for the town. Maybe concrete patches and tiling did take care of it, but pumping hasn’t been a problem in this area as far as they know,” Moraine said. “I don’t have any experience with lagoons. It boils down to you got to trust Sundquist (Engineering).”
Rueschenberg reviewed the next steps with, and presented an overview of the land, to the council. Some of the land is determined to be wetland, which will dictate where dirt can be piled for use.
“Where the old borrow pit is is wetland. Everything else doesn’t show any wetland or any wetland-type soils,” he said. “So as far as the portion north of the existing lagoon, we only have about four acres in there that you can actually pile any dirt.”
“This is bogus, it’s a guess,” Ray Larson said. “I’ve lived out there for 35 years. The only water that has showed up out there is in the pit they dug, a man-made pit, for the interstate overpass.”
“According to the Natural Resources Conservation Service, it doesn’t have to hold water if it’s got hydric soils,” Rueschenberg said.
Larson continued to inform Rueschenberg of the history behind his objections, but was interrupted again by council member Kevin Ganzhorn, who was leading the meeting in Mayor James Cox’s absence.
“We can’t do anything with the wetlands or even the farmed wetlands. They wouldn’t allow any type of storage,” Rueschenberg said.
After speaking with Cox previously, Rueschenberg said Cox found about six additional acres they could use to store dirt.
“Initially we were looking at 10 to 10-and-a-half acres (to purchase),” he added. “Like I said, a lot of that would be in a wetland or farmed wetland area, so the city couldn’t use it.”
Rueschenberg talked with Mayor Cox, and Cox found an area to purchase.
Together, they came up with a little over six acres on which they can store dirt.
“I did some quick calculations, and basically, if we are going to raise that lagoon five-and-a-half feet to get at least three to four feet above the historic groundwater elevation, we are looking at about 81,000 to 82,000 yards,” Rueschenberg said. “That would be about a 14-foot pile on the four acres.”
In the end, Rueschenberg reported that he submitted a compliance schedule to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources on May 1 and that the schedule was accepted.
The preliminary engineering report or facility plan is due by early July, according to Rueschenberg.
“Then there are submittals to DNR, and they will come back with some comments,” he added. “Then we will address those comments and give them the final draft for their approval.”
“There (are) 42 lagoons that have been removed. One belonged to me,” Larson repeated. “This won’t be over. I am the one paying, and so are my constituents. I stand for the people of Modale. They can’t afford it.”
