Woodbine will be one of six Main Street communities in the state of Iowa to host the Smithsonian “Voices and Votes Mobile Exhibit and Storytelling Project” in 2020.
Woodbine Main Street applied to Iowa Economic Development Association project coordinators and was selected as one of the Main Street programs to host the first-time exhibit, just in time for the presidential elections.
According to Deb Sprecker, Woodbine Main Street Director, the Carnegie Public Library in Woodbine will house the exhibit. School districts from around the county will be invited to visit and advertising will be placed around the region to attracting folks to Woodbine. The exhibit will roll into town in late August and be here until Applefest 2020.
Woodbine Main Street is also partnering with Woodbine Community School District seventh grade students, social studies teacher Greg Kolpin, and Maureen Allen, Media Center & Thinker Dome coordinator.
The seventh grade students will be conducting interviews to be uploaded (audio and video) to the Smithsonian for potential selection and use in the national kiosk for the “Voices and Votes” mobile exhibit.
Iowa will be the first state to host this brand new exhibit, which will then go on a national tour for five to seven more years.
