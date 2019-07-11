The 59th annual Woodbine Saddle Club Rodeo is this weekend, and activities begin Thursday night with Kids Night.
Mutton Busting preliminaries get underway at 6 p.m. in Woodbine at the rodeo arena. Finalists qualify for competition during the Friday night or Saturday night rodeo. Participants must wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and closed-toe shoes.
Kids Night will also feature horseback rides, games, and a performance by Iowa’s Cowboys & Angels Equestrian Drill Team. Go online to woodbinesaddleclub.com for complete details.
Friday and Saturday nights’ rodeo action begins at 7:15 p.m. each evening with the Queens Entry. This year’s Woodbine Saddle Club Rodeo Queen is Jessica Meseck of rural Charter Oak. Meseck is a 2016 graduate of Denison-Schleswig High School and went on to attend Iowa State University in Ames. She was recently accepted in ISU’s veterinary program.
Following the Queens Entry on Friday and Saturday, the Grand Entry will begin at 7:30 p.m., and will be followed by rodeo action in the ring. Both nights will include bull riding, as well as performances by Rafter K Equestrian Drill Team.
A concession stand is available all three nights of the rodeo. There is an admission charge to the rodeo, but children under 5 are admitted free.
The Woodbine Rodeo is sanctioned by Iowa Rodeo Association, United Rodeo Association, and MidStates Rodeo Association. The stock contractor is Grand River Rodeo Co.
The three days of rodeo action in Woodbine includes some other activities as well.
On Friday, July 12, from 4:30-7 p.m., enjoy an ice cream social at the First United Methodist Church, 509 Lincolnway, which is across the street from Casey’s in Woodbine.
Saturday’s fun will also include a pancake breakfast from 7:30-10 a.m., at the Woodbine Fire Station on Bus Brown Drive. It is sponsored by Woodbine Fire & Rescue.
The annual Rodeo Parade will take place an hour later at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The parade theme is “Cowboy Boots & Country Roots.” After the parade, enjoy a community BBQ at the Woodbine School, sponsored by Woodbine Main Street Chamber.
