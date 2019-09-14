Woodbine City Administrator Amber Nelson filed a civil rights complaint with the Iowa Civil Rights Commission on Aug. 2 alleging unequal pay from the City of Woodbine and accusing members of the City Council and Mayor Rick Gau of harassment and retaliation.
The Iowa Civil Rights Commission performed a preliminary investigation of Nelson’s claims and indicated that those claims were worthy of further investigation.
Before the ICRC could conduct a deeper investigation, Nelson obtained a Right To Sue letter and the parties entered into negotiations.
The City of Woodbine was advised that settling the matter outside of court would save time and money, though Gau and council members denied, and continue to deny, any wrongdoing, according to attorney Gregory Barntsen a partner with Smith Peterson Law Firm of Council Bluffs.
The civil rights complaint, CP#07-18-72332, was settled on Aug. 21 without a case being filed in court. The terms of the settlement were requested, but were not received.
“Amber Nelson and the City agreed to settle any and all claims, known or unknown, that exist or might be claimed to exist between them or which could be asserted at the date this case is settled including, but not limited to, those related to Amber Nelson’s civil rights complaint in order to avoid the uncertainties and expense associated with litigating these issues and other issues and for other good and valuable consideration.” Barntsen stated in a reply via email.
Barntsen added via email that the City’s interests are best served without further discussion of the matter
“I do not think it helps either party to go into the details of the claims and defenses to the claims, which were disputed,” Barntsen stated. “The claims are settled and it is time for both parties to move on without discussing the matter further.”
Woodbine City Council members are Robert Cogdill, David Moores, Peggy Monahan, Clark Smith, and Merne Hammitt (Mayor Protem).
The terms for Gau, Cogdill, and Moores are up this year, and according to one council member, there are some who will not run again.
City Attorney Todd Argotsinger offered no comment in the matter.
Nelson, who was hired for the position in April 2016, said, “I’m happy to put it behind me, and I just want to move forward and do my best for the City of Woodbine.”
