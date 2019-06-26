Voters in the Woodbine Community School District said “Yes” in Tuesday’s bond election for a new regional community wellness center.
According to Susan Bonham, Harrison County Auditor, the measure to approve up to $3 million in bonds to finance the project unofficially received 437 yes votes to 194 no votes to pass with 69.15% approval. Sixty percent approval was needed to move forward with the project.
Bonham also stated that there is still one absentee ballot still out and two provisional ballots that need to be reviewed. The Board of Supervisors will canvass the election results on Friday, June 28.
The bonds that voters approved will go towards furnishing, equipping, constructing, improving, repairing, and renovating school buildings and improving the sites of the project.
The project also includes new STEM center classrooms, common areas, gymnasium, and parking, as well as other site improvements.
Of the 1,392 registered voters in the school district, 644 cast a ballot in the election for a 46.26% turnout.
With the passage of the measure, the design phase is now getting underway. On Monday, July 1, there will be a Woodbine Wellness & STEM Center Dreamers Design Charrette, a public community-architects meeting for the facility. It will take place from 6-7 p.m. at the Woodbine school. Community members are encouraged to attend the meeting to share ideas and insights for the facility. The meeting will be moderated by design architects.
Prior to the meeting, there will be a free hamburgers and hot dog BBQ in the school’s commons from 5:30-6 p.m.
