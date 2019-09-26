Woodbine’s 31st annual Applefest is Saturday, Sept. 28, rain or shine, but activities start a little earlier this year with the 9/11 NEVER FORGET Mobile Exhibit coming to the festival.
The memorial exhibit, which was launched by the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation in 2013 as a tribute to all those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, including the 343 members of the New York City Fire Department who made the ultimate sacrifice, will be open to the general public on Fridsay, Sept. 27, from 4-7:30 p.m. During the day of Applefest on Saturday, Sept. 28, the exhibit will be open to the public all day from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The high-tech, 53-foot tractor-trailer, which transforms into a 1,000 square foot exhibit, is a tool to further educate citizens throughout the country about the events of that tragic day.
The memorial provides interactive education, including artifacts, such as steel beams from the towers; documentary videos; and recordings of first responder radio transmissions. Interactive guided tours are carried out by FDNY firefighters who provide firsthand accounts of the day and its aftermath. The 9/11 NEVER FORGET Mobile Exhibit, which has traveled to nearly 30 states and Canada, has welcomed in over 350,000 people to date.
Other Applefest day activities on Saturday will include the following:
Orchards:
• Hodge Greenhouse • Fifth and Lincolnway.
• Morris Family Orchard • Fourth and Lincolnway.
• Small’s Orchard • CHI Health, Lincolnway.
Food:
• Kiwanis Pancake Feed from 6:30-11 a.m. featuring “The Pancake Man” at the Woodbine High School commons.
• Food Court open all day on Fourth Street between Walker and Lincolnway Streets with seating available.
• Homemade apple pies and caramel apples
• Beer garden from noon to 11 p.m., sponsored by Good Fellows Restaurant, located at Fifth and Walker Streets.
• Local churches offering food inside and outside their facilities until it is gone.
• Local restaurants open all day.
Play:
Kids Zone featuring face painting and inflatable bounce house.
Music:
• Food Court Music – relax to contemporary music while enjoying your meal at the Food Court on Fourth and Walker Streets.
• Beer Garden Live Music – listen to the bands Shakes Rockwell and Osage Bands, sponsored by Tommy Gate, at Fifth and Walker Streets. The music begins at 4 p.m.
Helicopter Rides:
Hang on to your hats and glasses! A helicopter is swooping into Applefest for your adventurous riding pleasure. Soar over the beautiful forest covered bluffs of the Loess Hills, an American treasure. See the grandeur of Harrison County from the air. Create memories of a lifetime. Taking a selfie in a helicopter? Who can top that? Helicopter rides are by the guest parking and the ball fields on the west edge of Woodbine.
Car & Motorcyle Show:
Applefest attracts 350 to 400 different makes and models during its annual Car Show. There will be a wide assortment of modern, classic, vintage, sports cars, trucks, motorcycles, and tractors to check out. Bring the family for a fun-filled day of everything that goes “vroom, vroom,” and don’t forget to stick around for the awards. All pre-registered vehicles are eligible for a $500 cash prize. Car Show contacts are Justin and Taryn Wegner, applefestcar@gmail.com. Check-in and late registration from 7-11 a.m. at Match-It Car Company, 524 Walker St. Awards presentation at 4 p.m.
Craft Show:
The Craft Show is held indoors filling both gymnasiums at the Woodbine Community School campus. Supporting up to 100 vendors, the show provides a unique opportunity for shoppers to find one-of-a-kind items and meet the people who made them.
Outdoor Market:
Filling the streets of downtown Woodbine, 90 vendor booths present their goods for your leisurely perusal. If you’re looking for locally grown food, clever craft items, or antiques and collectables, head to the Woodbine Applefest Outdoor Market. You never know what you’ll find!
Geneology Experience:
Since 1991, having been moved into Woodbine from its country location, Merry Brook School at the corner of Third Street and Lincolnway Street has been the home of the Harrison County Genelogical Society. This society has come to be an important feature of Applefest. Each year they open their doors for the festival-goers to explore the school and the passion that they share for history and geneology. As a special treat, they procure a guest speaker (or two) to give a talk regarding a period of history. Stop by, have a look around, and really soak up the magic that this place holds.
Parking:
Parking will be adjacent to the football field, and handicapped parking will be at the swimming pool. Transportation from the parking area will be provided to multiple drop-off points in town. There will be two large SWITA buses and multiple golf carts providing transportation.
More information:
For more information on Woodbine Applefest, including a map of where all of the activities are taking place throughout the community, go online to woodbineapplefest.com.
