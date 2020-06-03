The Harrison County Fair Board is carefully considering all the options as they gear up for the 2020 Harrison County Fair, scheduled for July 21-25 in Missouri Valley.
In a May 20 press release, the Harrison County Fair Board stated that a decision on whether there the Harrison County Fair will be held this year or not will be made in early- to mid-June.
The fair board and Toni Wiese, the new Harrison County Youth Coordinator, are in communication with school officials, Emergency Management, Public Health, and Iowa State University regularly as they navigate the challenges ahead. They have also attended many webinars with the Iowa Association of Fairs and the International Association of Fairs and Expositions.
“Fair is definitely going to be a little different than it has been in the past,” Wiese said of the 4-H side of the fair if it is held. “We don’t have a set idea of what we are going to be doing yet.”
She said that changes might be made to how static exhibits are submitted, viewed, or judged, or that camping regulations may change by fair time.
Wiese added that everyone involved is working to ensure safety for everyone involved.
“We are working with a lot of people to figure out how to have the best possible fair we can at this time,” she concluded.
Likewise, the 4 County Fair committee is striving to overcome the same challenges, with many decisions to make.
The 4 County Fair in Dunlap, serving Crawford, Harrison, Monona, and Shelby Counties, is scheduled to begin the first weekend in August.
The committee is still waiting for guidance, but expects to have more details later in June.
However, one decision already made for this year is that all animal exhibits can return home with the exhibitors due to the current demands on processors and local lockers, as well as uncertain market prices.
More information will be shared regarding both county fairs as it becomes available.
