The Willow Park Street project will be delayed until FEMA’s review of the Willow Park Archaeological Study is complete, according to Jim Olmsted, the engineer contracted with the City of Missouri Valley.
Olmsted reported at the Aug. 4 City Council meeting that FEMA would offer review comments by Sept. 30.
“I don’t know why it takes that long, but until we get that cleared, we are not going to proceed forward with that project,” Olmsted said. “We don’t want to jeopardize any funding that may come.”
Other matters reported to and considered by the city council:
• City Council approved a fourth payment to Cahoy Pump Service totaling $78,508.92 for the Third Street Booster Station project. That project is approximately 78 percent complete and is expected to be finished by Sept. 15.
• Street reconstruction and drainage concerns are still being addressed. Olmsted reported that application for two payments will be presented at the next council meeting.
• The repair work to the Missouri Valley Public Library’s foundation is done.
• Olmsted provided the city council with a prioritized street project budget for review. It includes replacing old water mains. The matter will be discussed in the future.
• The West Highway 30 and the Backwash Lagoon projects’ planning phases are complete, according to Olmsted, and plans have been submitted to council.
• Olmsted reported that he is waiting on a final inspection on the Tamarack project. He expects it to be completed prior to the next council meeting.
