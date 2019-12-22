Searching for the history behind a marriage certificate at the Moorhead Cultural Center
A beautiful framed certificate of marriage of April 3, 1901, has hung on the wall of the Moorhead Cultural Center for years. It honors the union of F.R. Parker and Stella Holmes. The name did not trip the memory of anyone who saw it even though it is included in the memorabilia at the Center. However, one member of the board decided to research the couple.
An 1895 Monona County Census indicates that Fred Ray is a single man of 23 years of age and living with Charles and Caroline Parker. A relationship is not stated; however, Millie, Jenny, Nellie, and Kenneth are also in the household. An obituary of Charles and Caroline that was found states that Charles and Caroline are his parents.
Stella, being from Dunlap, was married to Fred in the residence of W.W. Holmes in Dunlap of Harrison County. Stella is 21 and Fred is 29, as per record. Jennie and Bert Parker witnessed the union.
When the 1910 Census rolled around, he, at 38 years of age, had his own harness shop and was a harness maker. He and Stella had a daughter, Ellan, a little over a year old. They had boarders in their home – Carl K. Sandvold and Carl J. Sandvold, both from Norway, and Roy W. Leman, born in Iowa. Fred is from Missouri. Stella was born in 1880 and may have been born in White Cloud, Mills County, Iowa.
Again, Harness Maker was described as Fred's occupation in the 1915 Monona County Census. He reported that he earned $800 in 1914 and owned a farm or home valued at $2,000. The census says his church affiliation is Christian.
1920 brought a little change in their lives. Ellan is missing, and they have another daughter, Evelyn, who is 10 years old. That year shows that Fred was the Postmaster in "Moorhead Town." Probably still maintaining the harness shop.
They were recorded in the 1925 Jordan-Onawa Census, so perhaps they were not in "Moorhead Town" at that time? Evelyn was with them.
Pine Street was their residence in Moorhead in 1930. The household included only Stella. He, at 58 years old, was still a harness maker in his own shop and owned his home. Archie Coberly and Louis Kalskett were next-door neighbors to the Parkers. It is thought that his harness shop was in downtown Moorhead on the east side of the present day Oak Street. Stella gave music lessons to the children of Moorhead.
Research indicates that Fred died in 1959 at the age of 80, and Stella passed in 1971 at the age of 92. Stella was christened into the Methodist Protestant Church in February of 1880.
The mystery continues though. Where are they buried? Some "old-timers" remember them! The Cultural Center would appreciate that information, or any other knowledge, that would offer closure to their lives in the Moorhead community.
This article was submitted by Ruth Pickle. She can be contacted at 712-644-7692 with any information about the lives of Mr. and Mrs. Parker.
