What are Iowans, and those considering relocating to Iowa, looking for? According to two speakers at the 2019 Western Iowa Legislative Forum, priorities likely include housing and recreation.
With this in mind, two issues in front of legislators this year include IWILL – Iowa’s Water and Land Legacy – and the state’s workforce housing. Both were discussed at the forum in Mondamin on Wednesday, Dec. 4.
Graham McGaffin, Loess Hills Project Director and Associate Director of Conservation for the Iowa Nature Conservancy and a member of the IWILL Coalition, spoke of the need to fund IWILL and the benefits of the coalition.
The purpose of IWILL is to protect water quality and soil, enhance habitat, and increase outdoor recreation throughout the state, according to McGaffin.
To do this, a trust fund was created. In 2010, Iowans voted to create the Outdoor Recreation and Natural Resource Trust Fund, said McGaffin.
Today, that trust fund sits empty as its advisory committee, members, and supporters urge legislators to increase sales tax by 3/8ths of a cent to provide a stable funding source.
Those dollars could increase exponentially as they would be used to leverage additional federal and private monies.
“I thought it was very forward thinking and something that we were proud to be part of,” McGaffin said. “Since this passed, Iowa has not had an increase in sales tax, so the trust fund remains unfunded.”
The majority of funding, when received, will be used to protect the state’s water quality.
“IWILL was created in a way that it addresses a lot of related needs. So much of this works together,” he added. “If you think about the rivers that are running through this part of the state, they run through the Loess Hills on the way to the Missouri River. So, to do a water project can also be to do a conservation, restoration, and prairie habitat project. They work hand-in-hand.”
Achieving IWILL’s purpose, he believes, will increase economic development through outdoor recreation and tourism, strengthen rural communities, and increase public health.
McGaffin said that a recent study indicated that people chose to live where they can find fitness, fun, and food. Increasing natural outdoor recreation opportunities could increase not just the number of tourists, but also the number of residents and new businesses.
“The next step is building the fund,” he said. “This is something that has come up a lot. Is this going to be the year? This should be the year. I think we are there.”
John McCurdy then tackled the housing crisis in Southwest Iowa. As the Executive Director of Southwest Iowa Planning Council, McCurdy’s organization works daily on rehabilitated housing and new construction.
“One thing I am going to talk about here is housing as an economic development tool,” he said. “Every meeting I am in that is brought up, there is often the discussion of the chicken or the egg. Which comes first? Do we (build) the housing and then the jobs will come, or do we (create) the jobs and the housing will come?”
McCurdy said he cannot answer that question, but housing is something that entities can see and actively work on, whereas workforce is intangible.
“It is easier to work on (increasing) housing than (increasing) people because there is something you can work on,” he said.
The current housing crisis has been a long time coming, according to McCurdy.
“Harrison County peaked in population in 1900,” he said. “There were 25,000 people in Harrison County.”
Population has decreased to less than 15,000 as of the 2010 census, so it would stand to reason that there are plenty of structures for housing. However, the average household size has decreased as well.
“You had big families. You had lots of people on the farm. You had more people in smaller houses, quite frankly,” he said. “We have the same number of housing units. We built the houses for the 25,000 people we had, and we haven’t done hardly anything since.”
McCurdy said that much of the housing, regardless of when it was constructed, has not been maintained for continued use today and into the future, causing values to decline.
“We’ve been living on borrowed time,” he said. “Our communities have done a great job of making things work and making it last a long time.”
Still, until recently, available housing has appeared to fit the needs of the community. McCurdy said the area is reaching the point where that is no longer the case.
“Fifteen years ago, when I started as a planner, we would talk about housing a lot as a need,” he said. “But oftentimes, towns like Missouri Valley or Mondamin would say, ‘You know, our big asset is our housing. We have housing. It is cheaper than Omaha. That is what we are going to promote.’”
At that time, city councils rarely talked about putting public money into housing, but that has changed over the last decade, according to McCurdy.
“Cities and counties are really talking about it,” he said, “so we need to address that.”
SWIPCO provides housing-related services, such as housing assessments, code enforcement, owner-occupied rehabilitation, blight removal, grant programs, and grant assistance.
“A lot of what we do is identifying the needs and looking at different funding as far as our planning staff,” he said. “Our housing staff is focused on getting the assistance programs we have out to the community.”
The housing staff includes inspectors and grant specialists.
McCurdy said that the first step to answering the workforce housing question is a housing assessment.
He added that SWIPCO’s housing team judges each property harshly during a housing study.
“We ask, ‘Does that house look nice or is it bad?’” he said. “We then overlay that map with the rentals.”
Often, he said, they find that the houses in decline were rental housing.
Following a housing study, communities should develop a plan to mitigate unsafe structures, rehabilitate homes and rentals, and build new housing as needed.
It all comes down to funding. While SWIPCO has several assistance programs to help with all of that, McCurdy said they would do more if they had more funding.
“There are more than 20 housing trust funds in the state, and they make more all the time. We get $3 million divided between us. It gets broken down quite a bit,” he said.
McCurdy said that the Iowa Finance Authority is considering a request to double that amount for the housing trust funds as the matter comes before legislators.
“It would be nice if there were, as always, more money and less rules,” he said.
