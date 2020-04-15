The West Monona and West Harrison Districts announced Friday, April 3, that Marty Fonley has been offered a contract for the districts' shared superintendent position.
Following the January resignation of Julie Trepa, current shared superintendent, the districts began collectively searching for the right candidate for the position.
The field of 19 applicants was narrowed down to three finalists and interviews were conducted during the week of March 30.
Fonley is currently an interim Assistant Principal at Spencer High School in Spencer. He was previously superintendent at Algona Community Schools in Algona where he served for 11 years. He has also spent time as an elementary teacher, a curriculum director, special education coordinator, and assistant high school principal.
