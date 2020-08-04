The West Harrison CSD Board of Directors considered purchasing a 12-passenger van for extra curricular activities as well as a route vehicle for preschool students.
At the July 8 regular meeting, Transportation Director Dave Kuhlman reported that personnel driving such a van for the district would not be required to hold a Commercial Driver’s License.
“We have a van with the motor gone, so we need to replace that,” Kuhlman said.
The vehicle would be the right size for the district’s preschool program and, as with many across the region, the district does not have enough CDL drivers to drive full-size buses for after-school activities.
“We have had buses go out, drop them off and then go back (to pick athletes up),” board member Jennifer Thomas said.
The board discussed using such a van for activities requiring fewer seats, such as band trips, wrestling meets, and cross-country meets.
Two bids were received, with a difference of $200, for a 2019 GMC vehicle. The first, and lowest, came from Sid Dillon at a total of $23,200. The second bid, from Woodhouse, totaled $23,400.
The board approved the purchase of a van at the price of $23,200 to be used for preschool routes and extra curricular activities.
Other actions taken by the board include:
- Gifted unused tables to a area churches and the City of Little Sioux for community use.
- Accepted the resignation of Andrea Bryceson.
- Hired Claire White for the special education program.
- Hired Tara Rife as a SPED bus driver.
- Approved TLC contracts.
