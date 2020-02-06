Board considers long-standing sharing agreement with West Monona
After three years as the shared superintendent of both West Harrison and West Monona Community School Districts, Julie Trepa has accepted a superintendent position in Boone.
Trepa was officially offered the position from a field of 32 applicants on Tuesday, Jan. 21, and she begins her new position July 1.
At a special board meeting on Saturday, Feb. 1, the West Harrison Board of Directors considered continuing the sharing agreement with West Monona CSD for the position. Part of the urgency behind this contract discussion is that Trepa has accepted a position in another district.
Trepa began working for the local district on July 1, 2017, after accepting the shared position for her first post as a superintendent. Though West Monona CSD held her contract, her time and wages were split 50/50 between the districts.
Prior to accepting the shared superintendent position, Trepa was a principal in Bettendorf for 17 years.
“I've learned a lot from both districts. I think what I'll take with me is the importance of communication,” she said. “While I've always known communication to be important, being a shared superintendent has only emphasized its value.”
Another thing she will take with her is the memory of mentoring through the TeamMates program – a memory that Trepa calls her favorite.
“I was made aware of the Boone position by a couple of colleagues and was encouraged by them to apply. I was not looking for another position,” she said. “I accepted the position because Boone's vision, mission, and motto match my educational philosophy.”
Another deciding factor is that Boone is also located closer to Trepa’s aging parents than her current residence.
When asked to offer a piece of advice to the incoming superintendent(s), Trepa said, “My advice would be to appreciate and value the board members with whom you work. Both districts are lucky to have board members who understand their role as a board member and have each district's best interest in mind when making decisions. I've been truly blessed to have served the West Monona and West Harrison School Districts.”
The West Harrison Board of Directors considered the three-year 28E Sharing Agreement with West Monona that has remained the same as it has been for the last six years, except for the date. It has been renewed every three years.
Sharing positions financially benefit districts. To share a superintendent, each district receives just under $57,000 in annual state funding, in addition to the money saved by splitting the compensation by half.
“That is why you see many districts do this,” Trepa said. “Currently, this district receives just under $150,000 in operational sharing dollars.”
Director Tim Hamer moved, and Director Tammy Neill seconded, to continue the sharing agreement.
“Have we talked about any other options? It seems to me we haven’t had much luck. Have we looked at other districts?” Director Julie Kuhlman asked. “It seems like we don’t have stability.”
“I think we need to look into other options before we just sign that contract,” Director Jennifer Thomas added.
Though he acknowledged their concerns, board president Randy Wohlers suggested maintaining the contract with West Monona CSD.
“We can’t afford to have our own,” he said. “It ain’t going to be any cheaper to share with anyone else.”
The district consistently spends an average of $100,000 annually for a shared superintendent; however, it receives nearly $57,000 in return from the state for a total net expenditure of $43,000.
“If it worked before, I see no reason not to continue,” Hamer added. “I haven’t heard any reason not to continue.”
The board unanimously approved the contract as written.
Following a closed session that lasted nearly 30 minutes, the board also approved the resignation of Kevin Scott, whose contract will end at the end of the school year. Scott teaches eighth grade and high school science.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.