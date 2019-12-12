Carmen Palmero, West Harrison’s Spanish teacher, sought the Board of Director’s permission to take a group of students to Panama with art teacher Meghan Treasure.
If approved, this eight-day trip scheduled for July will be the second Palmero has taken with a group of students, as she accompanied several of her previous students to Spain three years ago.
“Why (Panama)?” Palmero said to the board. “Because it is closest to the USA, they speak Spanish, of course, and they have a lot of art to visit.”
Palmero said that the trip to Spain differed in several ways from the proposed trip to Panama. Primarily, she had acquaintances in Spain that she does not have in Panama.
She said that as she began planning and researching, she talked to a friend who also teaches, and she was given a contact, EF Educational Tours, for an all-inclusive trip.
“I talked to a friend who is a teacher at Creighton Prep, and she told me that Educational Tours is a trustworthy company,” Palmero said.
The company has an insurance plan with a $50 million liability policy and customer payment coverage up to $1 million, she reported.
“They organize everything. They include the round trip, meals, the insurance policy, hotel accommodations, and all the transportation,” she said.
Visits to ruins, museums, downtowns, trails, boating on a lake, Monkey Island, village and National Park visits, and other activities are planned.
“On this trip, we can meet other students,” she said.
Sophomore, junior, and senior Spanish students, and freshmen, only if Palmero deems them responsible and ready to travel, will be invited along with art students at Treasure’s discretion.
A dozen students in her classes are already interested in the trip, she reported.
Students’ cost is just more than $3,100, and there is no plan for adults other than Palmero and Treasure.
Payment options are available, she added, and the group will be doing fundraisers if the trip is approved.
New board member Tim Hamer asked if parents would chaperone as well.
“I am not traveling with parents. No, thank you,” Palmero said. “This is not a vacation. This is an educational trip. We are going there to practice Spanish and know the art.”
Board member Tammy Neill asked if students would be on their own in the hotel rooms each evening.
“Of course! How can we teach them if we are always supervising them?” Palmero said. “We have to trust them. I trust my students 100 percent.”
Hamer also asked about safety for the students in a foreign country.
“I’m not trying to be paranoid, I am just curious. Is there any kind of need for security?” he asked.
“Okay. I went to Spain with them. Nothing happened. They were independent. They were going to the school by themselves and coming back from the school by themselves and nothing happened,” Palmero said. “Things happen all over the world. Here, in the school near here, all the places. I can’t guarantee nothing is going to happen. But I want to try my best with them. I wouldn’t take them if I wasn’t sure I would try my best.”
Superintendent Julie Trepa added that EF Educational Tours also provides a personal, bilingual tour guide for students and staff while they are touring.
Hamer moved and Neill seconded allowing Palmero to present the opportunity to parents and move forward with fundraising efforts for students interested in the trip.
