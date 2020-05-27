At the district’s regular May 13 board meeting, Julie Trepa, outgoing Superintendent of West Harrison Schools, discussed the district’s plan to return to open in the coming school year.
At West Harrison, she said, their plan begins with a staff and community survey.
“Even if the governor were to say we can open, how many of our families are going to send them?” she questioned. “I would like to know now if that is a concern.”
A second plan must also be considered, she added.
“If we can’t come back at all, and we are online, that is required. There will be no voluntary option,” she said. “How do we accommodate those families that do not have reliable internet?”
Directors and administration alike voiced concern for those families with children in varied grades, as well as those whose parents will also be working from home.
She added that they may be allowed to come back with modifications, and that is another option the district will need to consider.
“We might end up doing a lot more of what they call flipped classes,” she added. “When they aren’t here, they are reading, watching videos, and doing things so that when they are in the classroom they have the conversations.”
The district has not received return-to-open guidance at this point, just guidance to return to work. A return-to-learn plan is due to the Iowa Department of Education July 1.
Directors approved 30 graduates, pending completion of graduation requirements, with plans for a ceremony on Sunday, June 21.
“Yes, that is Father’s Day,” Trepa said.
Families would enter the school on the backside, prepare for the ceremony in the music room, and then leave through the front, where pictures will be taken after the ceremony.
Trepa added that the planned ceremony allows for 10 or fewer at a time and will begin at 9 a.m. with administration speeches, followed by speeches from students. After that, the planned ceremony will allow graduates to cross the stage, accompanied by household members, two at a time.
“Parents will be able to give them their diplomas. That cuts down on possible contamination, and it gives parents a special moment with their child,” Trepa said.
If, by that time, the district is able to have more people gathered, they will still do the same process with more people.
“If something were to happen, and we weren’t allowed to do any (indoor) graduation ceremony, we would like to find a way to do a drive-through graduation,” she said. “We could have them get out of their vehicle to give them personal recognition. We will build a stage out in the parking lot if we have to.”
Regardless of how the ceremony is done, it will be recorded, and each graduate’s family will receive a DVD.
Other matters before the board:
• Adult lunch and student breakfast prices were raised 10 cents each.
• Halie Stirtz resigned as a second grade teacher and her contract to be the TLC Instructional coach was approved.
• Laura Binns Maguire was hired as a kindergarten teacher, Madison Heithoff was hired for second grade, Drew Radloff was hired to teach high school special education, and Hans Anderson will teach science. Two new special education bus drivers were hired as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.