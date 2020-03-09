West Harrison Community School District stakeholders had the opportunity to provide input for the board of directors, as well as the West Monona CSD board, to consider during the search for the shared superintendent position.
On Thursday, Feb. 27, about a dozen West Harrison district patrons joined Lyle Schwartz, a consultant with McPherson & Jacobson, the contracted consulting firm hired for the search.
Schwartz was the first superintendent shared between the West Harrison and West Monona school districts before retiring and subsequently consulting.
Directors from both boards identified five key characteristics they hope to see in the winning candidate. Those qualities include strengths in:
• Finance.
• Management.
• Communication.
• Visionary Innovator.
• Community Engagement and Involvement.
The application is based upon those characteristics, according to Schwartz.
Community input meetings were held in Monona County and in the West Harrison district, as were meetings for staff and students in both districts.
Additionally, both districts included an input form or survey on their websites through March 3.
Just as board members previously had, some West Harrison stakeholders in attendance questioned whether sharing with another Harrison County district would be a smarter choice and if the district was already locked into sharing with West Monona.
While the district has signed the sharing agreement for the next three years, Schwartz explained that there is an early termination clause for that agreement.
Brian Rife questioned where the superintendent would serve if the two districts agreed to separate at a later date.
Because West Monona holds the contract, the superintendent would be retained at that district and West Harrison would have to find a new superintendent, according to Schwartz.
He added that he believed sharing between two districts from two separate counties is better in many ways than sharing between two districts in the same county.
“It is a much easier share politically,” Schwartz said. “Because they are in separate counties, whole grade sharing in opposite directions are in separate AEAs and farther apart.”
Past West Harrison school board member Walter Utman asked Schwartz if he thought a past superintendent of the same districts was the best choice for a consultant or if hiring Schwartz presented a potential conflict of interest.
“Do you think a current or former superintendent can be impartial when looking at resumes?” Utman asked. “I am just asking. I just have my doubts.”
“I guess I am saying that I know enough about both districts that I can help find the best fit. That is why, I believe, I was chosen to be part of the search,” Schwartz replied. “If I am partial, it is because I am doing it for the best interest of the school districts. I am going to do the best that I can because I care for both of the school districts.”
Seeing a familiar face during the superintendent search put others at ease.
“It made me feel more comfortable,” stakeholder Amanda Lawrenson said. “You know what we were about – both schools.”
“Tonight we will ask four questions to help gather input for the board for the potential candidates and eventually for the person who is selected for the position,” Schwartz said.
Four questions were asked.
What are the greatest assets of the greater West Harrison community?
Some of the greatest assets, as determined by the citizens, include the sense of community pride, the friendly and accepting atmosphere, a low cost of living, the district’s proximity to larger cities, a great park, and a top notch fire department and EMS.
What are the strengths and assets of WHCSD?
Stakeholders named the district’s partnership with the community; unique opportunities offered to students, such as FFA farm and Junior EMT; a supportive community; nice facility; a low teacher/student ratio; and high cooperation among students and staff.
Finally, they said West Harrison enjoys a committed staff whose members stay for the long term.
What are the most important characteristics for the next superintendent?
Citizens want to see a superintendent engaged with students/staff, experienced, able to hear feedback, transparent, proactive, and with a strong financial background.
They would like someone who is approachable with a strong curriculum background and a history of developing a good rapport with previous staff.
Though Schwartz cautioned them to remain realistic, they added that they hoped to find a well-rounded and positive leader who would be excited about every opportunity and who would be vested in the community.
What are the issues that the next superintendent should know about in advance to be successful in the district?
The district does not currently have childcare options before and after school, and like most rural districts, is experiencing a declining enrollment.
Stakeholders added that local housing can be a challenge, and major purchases and services must be made in neighboring cities.
Despite some of these challenges, the community wants to keep the school for a long time.
“These people will fight for their school,” one person said.
“I want someone that is going to believe in and fight for this district,” another stakeholder said.
At the heart of the public’s wishes, stakeholders want a superintendent who will work hard for the district and make it a priority.
The cutoff for applications was Thursday, March 5, and at least seven candidates had submitted applications.
On March 11, the West Monona board will determine how they want to conduct interviews and the board can expect a full list with top applicants highlighted by March 23, according to Schwartz.
He added that the board may choose to interview any candidates, regardless of McPherson & Jacobson’s recommendations.
The expected compensation ranges from $135,000 to $145,000.
“If you look at the market, it is in the ballpark,” Schwartz said. “I think interviews are scheduled to be sometime during the week of March 30. So, hopefully, by April 3 you will know who your next superintendent will be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.