We will need help
If the unthinkable happens who will come to help? That is the question posed to the West Harrison Community School District’s board of directors on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
Tony Nunez, West Harrison’s Interventionist, reported that he is working with three Harrison County districts to draft a mutual aid agreement for safety response protocol.
After attending regional safety committee meetings with eight school districts throughout the area, including Missouri Valley, Logan-Magnolia, and Woodbine in Harrison County, Nunez brought the possibility of a memorandum of understanding to the board.
All of these districts use a similar safety response protocol based off of the “I Love You Guys” protocol.
“We are creating a mutual aid possibility, just like EMS does. We would have a memorandum of understanding with those (Harrison County) schools,” he said.
The potential mutual aid agreement would be an additional support than what is provided by Emergency Response, Nunez explained.
“So, if something happened here, they are going to send at least two people that know this system to help us – and we will need help,” he added. “EMS is already on its own, but to get the reunification, that is going to be a big issue.”
All board members voiced support for the proposed agreement, and Nunez said that he hopes to have the MOU drafted by January.
Bus Leases
The school board also considered bids to replace leased buses with new leases in the coming year. Bids were received from Hoglund, Bluebird, and Thomas.
“We did two different types of request for proposals, one with existing buses made prior to Oct. 1, and then one that would be made after that October date,” West Harrison Superintendent Julie Trepa reported.
Any bus manufactured after Oct. 1, 2019, is required to have safety belts for all passengers, additional space behind the last seats, and a stop sign on the back of the bus.
The lowest bids came from Hoglund with little difference between the cost of a bus built prior to Oct. 1 and one manufactured with the latest requirements. A new 2020 bus sells for $91,500 and a new 2021 bus, from the factory, sells for 98,000.
If the district leased four 2020 and two 2021 buses that are in stock, the annual cost totals $92,120. If they choose to lease six buses from the factory the annual lease totals $92,352.
“I thought there would be a significant difference, but there was not,” Trepa added. “Mainly because we do not want to lease these buses until our other lease is up.”
Dave Kuhlman, Transportation Director, said that the newest International buses leased by Hoglund are manufactured eight inches longer to provide the required additional space behind the last row of seats, whereas Thomas buses simply shortened the seats to provide the same space at the rear of the bus.
“There are a few other things that we specifically asked for, and Hoglund met all the requirements that we asked, but Thomas didn’t in a few areas. Bluebird was just way out of the ballpark,” Kuhlman said.
Additionally, Trepa said, the district currently has a special education bus on lease that will not have to be replaced in the coming lease period, though it is being used for activities.
“They would be here so there will be no overlap in payments?” board member Randy Wohlers asked.
“That is something that we are ensuring doesn’t happen again,” Trepa responded. “We have buses so that when the others go back we have buses to run.”
Thomas buses must be returned by March 1, according to Kuhlman, and the new leased buses are expected on site the second week of February with the first payment due 30 days after they arrive.
Funding for the lease will come from PPEL funds and sales tax, according to Trepa.
The board unanimously accepted the bid from Hoglund for six 77-passenger buses ordered out from the factory.
New ovens
The board then considered bids to replace the convection ovens in the kitchen, one four-door oven and one two-door oven.
Buller Fixture Co. of Omaha submitted the lowest, and winning, bid for the equipment, totaling $12,691.38 for both.
The ovens will be paid for with money that is currently in the district’s nutrition fund.
“Our nutrition fund definitely can afford this,” Trepa said. “In fact, we need to be spending some money out of it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.