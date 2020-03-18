The West Harrison and West Monona Community School Districts made advancements on their search for a new superintendent during the Wednesday, March 11, West Harrison School Board meeting.
There are currently 19 applicants for the joint superintendent position. Two of the applicants are current superintendents in Iowa, three are former superintendents, five are current principals in the state, and six of them currently hold superintendent positions outside of the state.
Lyle Schwartz is a representative from the search firm that the two school districts have hired to assist them in finding a suitable shared superintendent.
“We are very pleased with the applicants we have as well as the number of applications we have received,” Schwartz said. “We are looking at the needs of each school district, and although it isn't ideal, and many of you likely don't want to share a superintendent, both districts have chosen to continue doing so because of the financial benefits.”
The West Harrison CSD Board of Directors discussed their concerns about the pool of candidates and the interview processes that the districts will choose to go through. They also decided to do two rounds of interviews. The first round would include a number of applicants to get a general idea about their leadership styles and what they would do for the districts.
The following interviews would be cut down to the two candidates who are most fitting for the two districts' needs. Those two would then be asked to interview again in a more extensive manner, gaining exposure to the communities, students, and faculty of the West Harrison and West Monona school districts.
“We are really excited to have gotten so many diverse applicants,” Schwartz said. “I think that we have a good understanding and a good idea of what you folks are looking for in your next superintendent, and I think we will be able to find a good fit for both districts within these applicants.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.