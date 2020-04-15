West Harrison Community School District's Board of Directors approved an Emergency Pandemic resolution at their regular board meeting on Wednesday, April 8.
The majority of the resolution was recommended by the Iowa Association of School Boards with the idea that the current policies can be suspended to allow flexibility, specifically when the district determines graduation requirements, according to Superintendent Julie Trepa.
“It allows for us to continue pay for hourly employees. As long as we are out due to this (pandemic), they will continue to be paid. That is also in this resolution,” Trepa added. “It also allows us to close down the building, minus the food service.”
Food service is considered a necessary service in most states, even if a shelter-in-place order has been given, according to Trepa.
The district has also selected voluntary continued education during this time.
The board then considered a supplemental policy that would endure through the end of the calendar year, therefore into the next school year.
The provision could potentially limit travel for conferences and allow for only essential travel for the district, according to Trepa.
It reads, “Anyone engaged in non-essential travel as defined may be required to self-isolate away from work.”
Trepa added that if such self-isolation is required, the employee would further be required to use any paid time off that employee has accrued.
The board of directors approved the supplemental policy unanimously.
The board accepted two resignations from educators Bailey Schaben and Meghan Treasure, effective at the end of this school year, regardless of when that may be.
At the same time, the district has posted a position for a full-time elementary educator that may be dedicated to kindergarten or split the day between kindergarten and first grade classes.
Principal Casey Ring added that she has received several quality resumes for the position.
The district is further considering the addition of a full-time instructional coach/academic interventionist with its Teacher Leadership and Compensation funds.
“The budget worked to where, because we have such a surplus right now and we are going to have even more because we didn't use some of that TLC money during this time of the year, that we can use our TLC budget to pay for that coach’s replacement in the classroom,” Ring said. “We would be able to do that for around three years.”
