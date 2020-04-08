The West Monona and West Harrison Community School Districts’ Boards of Directors announced on March 28 that they have selected three candidates to interview for their shared superintendent vacancy.
The candidates selected for interviews are:
• Gary Benda of Hills.
• Marty Fonley of Algona.
• Daniel Polk of Elgin, Neb.
Interviews are scheduled to be conducted on Wednesday, April 1. Numerous stakeholder groups will have the opportunity to meet the final candidates and submit input to the boards about each of them.
The boards intend to make their selection by Friday, April 3.
West Monona and West Harrison retained the services of McPherson & Jacobson, L.L.C. to assist in conducting their search. The consultants reviewed, screened, and conducted extensive background checks on 19 applicants.
On March 23, the consultants presented the applicants to the Boards of Directors and provided them detailed background information on each applicant. The boards selected four candidates for semifinal interviews that were held on Saturday, March 28. From the four semifinalists, the board selected three as finalists.
Other business
Also at the West Harrison school board meeting on March 23, held via Zoom online video due to the coronavirus pandemic, the West Harrison Community School District Board of Directors approved, without discussion or objection, a resolution to pay hourly and non-exempt employees for up to four weeks.
Additionally, those employees will continue to receive benefits during the temporary closure.
If after four weeks the district remains closed, the board will reconvene to determine further compensation matters.
