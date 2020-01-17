Three young lawmakers joined former Secretary of State John Kerry in Missouri Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 7, for the “We Know Joe” bus tour prior to the Feb. 3 Iowa Caucuses.
Florida State Representative Shevrin Jones, Pennsylvania State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta, and Tennessee State Senator Raumesh Akbari, all under the age of 40, sought support for Vice President Joe Biden as the Democratic Presidential nominee.
“I am so impressed by the company I am in this week. They understand what this is all about,” Secretary Kerry said. “Back in ‘08, against a lot of people’s common judgment, I chose early on, in fact I was one of the first national politicians to support Barack Obama. Hillary (Clinton) was then the presumptive nominee, and everybody was jumping on, and I said, ‘I think the country needs a different narrative this time.’ I turned out to be right. This is a moment where I have the same gut feel about how we will beat Donald Trump.”
He added that former Vice President Joe Biden has the experience and the wisdom to lead the nation.
Each of the young officials agreed with Kerry and further touted Biden’s ability to behave respectably and respectfully, and even more importantly, his ability to beat Donald Trump in the upcoming election.
“I will say this, and this is really important, if you look at what has been going on in a national and international level, we need someone who is not going to make big decisions about foreign policy while in their bedroom with a bucket of KFC and their phone,” Sen. Akbari said.
“We need someone who is going to bring decency back into our country, and I believe Joe Biden is the one who can do that. We need a President who is going to represent everyone,” Rep. Jones added. “I don’t want to wake up on the day after the election and see that we have not done everything we can. I’ll be honest, we have a very diverse field of candidates who are running. All of them are amazing people.
“One thing I know about Joe Biden is that on day one we have someone who can bridge the gap that has been created. For those of you who are undecided, I want you to go back to what I just said as far as waking up in this nightmare we are in right now.”
“If we don’t beat Donald Trump, everything else every candidate is talking about, all the great things they want to do, if we do not beat Donald Trump, it will not happen,” Rep. Kenyatta said. “So we have to ask that tough question of who can beat Donald Trump.”
“We need someone who is going to read the briefings, who is going to take this seriously and who has the experience to make sure our standing on an international level is respected and that we are building bridges with our allies and not welcoming with open arms our traditional enemies. I mean North Korea, Russia, China … come on man,” Sen. Akbari added. “We all know that if Joe Biden is elected, he has the experience to be ready on day one to right this ship and to clean up this mess Donald Trump created. We need someone who can bring us all back together. Donald Trump has fractured our country with lies, hate, fake news, and all of that. I think that Joe Biden is our guy.”
Despite the story published in Politico Magazine on Jan. 9 by Bill Scher, which states that Iowa matters less than ever in 2020, Rep. Kenyatta stressed the importance of the role Iowans play in the Presidential election.
“What you choose to do, certainly it matters to your family, it matters to your community, it matters here in the Valley,“ Kenyatta said. “But I will tell you that we care just as much about what happens in Iowa in North Philly.”
Still, the entire country feels the weight of responsibility with the upcoming election.
“This election is not like any other election. I think this election is probably the most important election since the founding of this country,” Kenyatta said. “I am here because it is bigger than just Iowa. The decision you make in a couple of weeks here is going to reverberate throughout this entire country and throughout the rest of this process. The decision that you make needs to be a big message that we are not going to have a primary that drags on so long that the nominee is so beaten up they can’t take on Trump. Iowa can send a clear message that we want thoughtful, smart, heartfelt leadership.”
“Part of the reason I am here to support Vice-President Biden is where he stands on the issues,” Sen. Akbari said.
Tennessee has not yet expanded Medicaid, leaving hundreds of thousands without access to the health care they need, according to Sen. Akbari.
“Vice-President Biden, as President, has a new plan. A more public option that will allow you to get a Medicaid-like plan if you like or keep your private insurance if you want it,” Sen Akbari added. “He has passed groundbreaking legislation, if you look at the Violence Against Women Act. That was a big deal. If you are on the fence, just think about how you want to wake up in 2020 that morning after the election.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.