Bids for the Third Street booster station repairs were opened at the March 3 Missouri Valley City Council meeting, but in the end, the project was not awarded to any of the three bidders.
Each bidder acquired the five percent bid bond required.
The first bid, from Cahoy Pump Service, totaled $393,219. The second bid of $474,476 was from Midwest Mechanical Industrial Services, LLC, and the final bidder, Neuvirth Construction, bid a total project cost of $534,829.
The engineer’s estimate for this project was $244,300; however, the project plan included sealing cracks in the reservoir, which was estimated to cost about $100,000.
Because the lowest bid was nearly $150,000 over the projected cost, engineer Jim Olmsted with Olmsted and Perry recommended that the city council not award the bid and rebid the project without the crack sealing to bring it closer to the estimated project cost.
Council member Patty Stueve asked if the city had the money to complete the entire project.
City Clerk Jodie Flaherty replied that it depends on the city council’s project priorities and the results of the fire station special election, which failed by two votes later that night.
Mayor Shawn Kelly asked if it would be more cost efficient to complete both projects at the same time.
“It could be cheaper to do it now,” Olmsted said.
Because the cracks that must be repaired are at least partially below grade, excavation is required to determine how bad they are and how costly the repair will actually be.
Not sealing the cracks right away will not jeopardize the rest of the planned project, according to Olmsted.
The Department of Natural Resources has alerted the City of Missouri Valley that these cracks must be sealed; however, since no time frame for that work has been given, Olmsted believes it is safe to put the work off for some time.
The city council agreed to withhold awarding the contract while they explore the extent of crack repairs at the reservoir.
Olmsted will rework the booster station project without those repairs, and the matter will come before the city council at a future time.
Olmsted also supplied the city council with a change order for the media replacement project at the wastewater treatment facility.
In a memo provided to city council, Olmsted explained that Minturn, Inc., the company contracted to replace the media, requested an additional $19,210 to complete the task.
Minturn’s original bid totaled $203,850. If the city council approved the change order, the total for the project would reach $223,060.
The increase is due to a greater depth of media in the filters than expected.
Olmsted further explained that the additional depth of media was caused by the expansion of the material over time due to iron and manganese build up.
Because the next lowest bid totaled $674,305, the financial impact of the change order pales in comparison.
Still, Olmsted negotiated with the contractor to ultimately reduce the increase to $9,605.
The city council approved a change order in that amount and work will progress as planned.
Separately, bids for lawn care maintenance at Rose Hill Cemetery were to be opened at the meeting. Because those bids were inadvertently left at city hall, the matter was tabled for the next meeting.
Longtime cemetery caretaker Curt Bonham addressed the board regarding the bids and work at the cemetery anyway.
“I get calls saying that there are complaints about things up there,” Bonham said. “We need to follow the rule that if there is a complaint, it needs to be written on paper. If I could get a copy, for no other reason than just for my own records.”
Bonham added that the clerks at city hall would let him know when they hear complaints, but those are rarely documented, so he has no record.
City Clerk Jodie Flaherty suggested a preseason meeting to which Bonham agreed and added that he would appreciate clarification on to whom he answers.
Bonham said he used to get his orders from the Parks Supervisor and City Clerk, but more recently too many people are instructing him.
“I need to know who I take orders from, too, because I get a lot of orders from a lot of other people, which in my opinion, don’t matter,” Bonham added.
Finally, Flaherty addressed the manner in which the city bills for sewer service.
In preparation for the meeting, Flaherty contacted other communities to learn more about their billing.
“I am hoping we can change this based off of water usage,” she said. “I don’t know why they did it this way in the past.”
She added that many of the communities that answered her request bill for sewer usage based off a percentage of water usage throughout each month.
Missouri Valley currently averages the water usage for January, February, and March bills and bases sewer charges off that average.
Because most of the water used in those three months actually goes into the sewer, setting sewer charges by the average of those three is a more accurate accounting of actually sewer usage. Water used in the warmer months often goes to lawn care, pools, and other uses that don’t include the sewer.
“If you are watering your grass, that is not going to go into the sewer,” Mayor Shawn Kelly said.
Olmsted said that using the first three months of the year is common among municipalities, but that most commercial businesses are charged sewer rates for every gallon of water used.
Council members agreed that commercial businesses should be charged sewer rates for each gallon of water used.
The matter will be discussed again in the future.
