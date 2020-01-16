Repeated water line breaks continue to plague businesses near the Highway 30/Interstate 29 interchange.
While the City of Missouri Valley and their contracted engineering and water service providers are aware of the issue and repairs are ongoing, a cause and solution are not yet in sight.
Jonathan McDonald with PeopleService, Inc., the water service provider in Missouri Valley, said that crews have seen breaks in different areas on the same water line, all impacting the same section of town.
“We have to wait for emergency locates, then (the water line) gets dug up, cleaned up. When we find the hole, we put a repair band on it,” McDonald said.
“We are aware of the water main breaks,” engineer James Olmsted said last week. “We intend to meet with PeopleService, Inc. and city officials to gather more information and investigate the cause. There are many possible causes for leaks, and we will try to determine what may be causing these.”
Olmsted added that the city wants to provide reliable water service to all its customers.
City Clerk Jodie Flaherty added that the investigation will include soil testing. She expects an update at the next city council meeting.
Meanwhile, businesses are suffering, employees are without wages, and customers are discontent.
Taco John’s general manager Debbie Detlefsen said, “It is quite frustrating. This has happened three or four times now. We were without water last Monday and Tuesday (Jan. 6-7), and we opened on Tuesday with a little water, but the city shut it off to work on it without any communication.”
Across Highway 30, Burger King is in the same situation with another break on Monday, Jan. 13, leaving them without water once again.
“We can't open without water – it is a violation of the health code,” Burger King General Manager William Zimmerman explained. “We are just getting our customer base back and now this. I can't give my employees hours and our business is affected.”
Adding to the trouble is a lack of communication from the city, Zimmerman said. “They don't call us when they are going to shut water off to work on it. We have to call them. They say they are working on it, but they have no idea when it is going to be fixed.”
“My staff is working with upset customers, doing their best to handle it, and it is quite frustrating. We lose business, and we have no control over it,” Detlefsen said. “If they would just let us know when they plan to shut it down, that would be nice. There is just no communication on the city's part.”
Other businesses impacted include PetroMart, DeSoto Inn, and McDonald's.
“If it continues, I don't know what we can do,” Zimmerman said.
