City Council splits vote on credit card payments
Following Brenda Osborn’s resignation last month, the Missouri Valley City Council discussed options for the water billing position.
Additionally, in-house and online credit and debit card payments may soon be an option for City of Missouri Valley consumers.
City Clerk Jodie Flaherty presented the budgeted amount for total cost of the position, including wages and benefits, of $72,180.97 annually.
Flaherty reported that she met with Mayor Shawn Kelly and PeopleService, the city’s water department contractors.
Flaherty also figured the cost of a part-time clerk and the cost if PeopleService was to take over the billing. The contractor’s fee for billing totals $3.75 per bill.
With approximately 1,230 bills each month, the total fee reported to the city council for PeopleService to provide billing would reach $4,612.50 per month or $55,350 annually.
“If that is the route that we want to look into, I would suggest hiring a part-time employee with that,” Flaherty said. “All the utility billing would go through PeopleService at that point.”
If chosen to replace the water billing clerk, PeopleService would then be responsible for all the customer service, billing, servicing meters, connections, and disconnections.
Citizens would use a payment drop box or PeopleService would accept credit card payments and online payments as well.
The City Council and staff agreed that payments dropped at City Hall would be inconvenient without someone in-house processing those payments.
“The only time it would come back to City Hall is if we had issues with someone not letting the service guys service a meter or curb stops,” Flaherty added. “We would have to enforce it through the attorney.”
The additional cost of a part-time employee, just under $15,000, would be about $2,000 less than hiring a full-time water billing clerk when added to the fee for PeopleService.
That part-time employee would be charged with updating the city’s website and overseeing the rental inspection program.
Flaherty added that the office could be restructured and that a part-time employee would ease the transition expected with the additional duties of the rental inspection program and website.
“Either way, it is almost the exact same dollar amount,” Mayor Kelly said. “It is just a matter of if we want to keep everything in-house or if we want to outsource all the billing.”
City Council member Sherman Struble was the sole member who wanted to contract water billing out to PeopleService, but the matter was not up for vote at the Dec. 17 meeting.
“I have also looked into our current software system, and what they charge to accept online payments and credit cards at City Hall,“ Flaherty said. “If we do a full-time position, I would like to propose this also.”
The in-house credit card payment option will cost the city approximately $200 for the card reader, a one-time fee of $1,875, and an annual license fee of $405.
Additionally, it will cost the citizen. The credit card payment fee to the citizen is $1.95 or 2.5 percent of the total, whichever is greater.
An online payment portal would be added to the new City of Missouri Valley website.
“We are going through the new website (construction) right now,” Flaherty said. “We are strapped for people in the office right now, so it has been pushed back a little bit. We are hoping to have it up and going in January.”
Credit card payments on the website could take up to 90 days to go online.
The City Council heard discussion on credit card payments in office, as well as online payments, and assured the public in attendance that if the city continues billing, checks would still be acceptable.
One resident asked if the city could plan a training session for citizens who might want to make online payments but are unsure of the technology.
The City Council discussed a potential training at the Missouri Valley Public Library in the eventuality that it is needed.
The City Council voted on in-house and online credit card payments, but the motion, made by Stueve, and seconded by Pfouts, died on a tied vote when Struble and Tiffey voted against it. City Council member Roger Gunderson was absent from the meeting.
Both matters will be revisited in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.