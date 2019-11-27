Volunteers come in all shapes and sizes, but one thing the Harrison County Food Pantry and Clothing Exchange volunteers have in common is a joyful spirit.
That was evident on Saturday, Oct. 18, as those volunteers were recognized for their contributions with an appreciation dinner at the Community of Christ church in Missouri Valley.
“We are so thankful we have volunteers that come to keep the food pantry and clothing exchange going and serve so many in our community,” Melba Struble said. “This is a small token we can give them.”
Two of the youngest Clothing Exchange volunteers, Patrick Kraushaar, 12, and Lily Kraushaar, 8, shared their volunteer story.
Patrick enjoyed sorting, hanging, and organizing donations, as well as helping shoppers, while Lily spent time with youngsters, playing with them while parents picked out their items.
“We came in the beginning of December, and I said, ‘This is cool. I want to volunteer sometime,’” Patrick said.
He is eager for next summer to come so he can volunteer again. The hours of operation of the Harrison County Clothing Exchange conflict with school hours.
This last summer, Patrick didn’t miss one opportunity to volunteer a few times each week, except for the time he spent with his grandparents.
“I just wanted to help the community,” Patrick said.
Once each week, on Fridays, fellow volunteer Stephanie Dickinson steps outside her routine with Mosaic and helps out at the Harrison County Clothing Exchange.
Stephanie, a longtime employee at Perfection Form and Longview Home, recently retired and was looking for a way to stay busy and interact with others.
Stephanie enjoys the camaraderie she shares with the other volunteers. She said she will miss coming in when the roads become too difficult to travel.
“I like working with people,” she said. “I’m really friendly with the workers and customers.”
She loves to chat, she said, but also stays busy separating hangers and clothes, as well as folding donations.
“I wish I could do it more,” she said. “I really love this place.”
