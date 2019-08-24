Missouri Valley Fire Chief Caleb Wohlers attended the Aug. 6 Missouri Valley City Council meeting to give his monthly report and was asked by a concerned citizen why the rescue unit did not respond to a call the previous week, though the fire department’s membership is nearly full.
“We are a bedroom-like community, and a lot of our members work out of town,” Wohlers responded. “That is why there are mutual aid agreements in place and you will see Logan or Mondamin respond. Unfortunately, it does take longer for them to get here.”
Wohlers further reported that the department answered more than 202 rescue calls and 60 fire calls so far in 2019.
“This summer, like every other summer, we have been really busy,” he said. “Multiple days we have had four to five calls in one day.”
Additionally, Wohlers said, the department covered several events throughout the Harrison County Fair week.
He said that he has begun offering the public a glimpse into the demands on his department.
“I have started to put generic information on Facebook,” he said. “The response I have gotten from that from the public has been very good. It seems that they appreciate that and how busy we are.”
Wohlers reported that the local school has received grant money to purchase a Knox Box. This is a small, locked box, mounted near an entry that allows emergency departments to enter a facility without destruction of any surface.
“It gives us one key that open all those boxes,” he said. “It would avoid any forcible entry damage that might be needed if we can’t get a key holder there.”
The local department is now registered with Knox Box, so any other local businesses or organizations that use the system can also allow emergency crews entrance if needed.
Council member Roger Gunderson, who is reviewing the data collected regarding delays at the Sixth Street railroad crossing, asked Wohlers what his department does if the tracks are blocked.
Occasionally, the crossing is blocked for more than 20 minutes, causing an additional delay for emergency personnel in Missouri Valley specifically. In that case, Wohlers said, the crews take the long way around.
Response time has been an ongoing concern in Missouri Valley where fire and rescue crews are comprised solely of trained volunteers.
The Times-News reached out to all Harrison County fire chiefs and rescue captains to discuss the particular challenges each squad faces and how they mitigate those challenges. Brian Rife of Mondamin was the only one to reply in the weeks leading up to this edition.
When asked why volunteer departments across the nation and here in Harrison County struggle, Rife said that decreasing employment opportunities inside the community, coupled with an aging population and vastly increased training requirements, all play a part.
The number of required training hours just for Firefighter 1 has doubled in the last year, Rife said. That training must be complete before a volunteer firefighter can enter a structure.
Daytime rescue help is low, according to Rife. Though the department has more than 20 on their roster, the majority of those volunteers work outside of the community like many volunteer rescuers in the county.
“During the work week, we could probably pull five or six people in,” Rife said. “But Harrison County Communications will automatically page other towns.”
Like many area departments, the Mondamin Volunteer Fire Department doubles as the emergency rescue department. In Mondamin, Rife said, about half of the volunteer firefighters are also rescue volunteers.
“The state is trying to pass legislation mandating EMS. Right now, it is not (considered) an essential service,” Rife said. “Mandating EMS would work in Council Bluffs. It will work in Des Moines and in Sioux City. It will not work in Harrison County, Iowa. There is no way we could do a paramedic service and have one squad cover the whole county. It is not feasible, and people will die because of it.”
There are times when there is a call in Dunlap, a call in Little Sioux, and a call in Woodbine at one time, according to Rife.
“Right now there are six transport squads in the county and the other four towns have first responding units,” Rife said. “They get there quick and provide lifesaving efforts when needed.”
Each department in Harrison County provides mutual aid as needed when possible.
“We all help each other out. We have good working relationships with all the neighboring departments. (It’s good) knowing we are helping fellow firefighters out and have their backs,” Rife said.
Each department does their best to answer these challenges and provide for their community.
The Mondamin department is remarkable in that they partner with the school to provide a Junior EMS program at the West Harrison High School. Interested students in their junior and senior years can participate.
“The way it was structured before was that juniors and seniors could get on the department. Once they were seniors, they could make runs with us. They were always protected. They would take notes or help lift cots down steps. That really helps out,” Rife said. “It took a big turn three to four years ago.”
Insurance regulations changed the way the program was used because no one under the age of 18 can be in the apparatus when it rolls out.
Tony Nunez, a volunteer on the department is also the Athletic Director and Interventionist at West Harrison CSD.
Nunez was in the unique position to help develop a curriculum and teach the program. The students attend once each month and members of the department come in and do fun activities.
“We will set up an obstacle course in here, and they put bunkers on, the full pack, and they do a search and rescue, or we will do scavenger hunts,” Rife said. “It’s really neat. I do wish more students could get out on the ambulance, though.”
He added that they have had students sign on once they are legally adults, but the program has value to those who don’t join as well.
“When students have some ownership, they take a little more pride in their community,” Rife added.
On the good days, the crews help friends, neighbors, and complete strangers when they are most vulnerable. On the really good days, they have a save, but there are the hard calls, too.
“This is about volunteering and helping out your community. We do become a family. We do everything together at the fire department,” he said. “We do see some things that someone shouldn’t have to see. It’s a lot to ask somebody to do in their free time.”
