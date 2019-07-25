Vocalist Addie Wood of Dow City, a student at Boyer Valley High School in Dunlap, won the Senior Division at the Harrison County Fair Talent Show Monday evening and advances to the Iowa State Fair’s Bill Riley Talent Search.
Hayden Miller and Rian Bruck of Harlan won the Sprouts Division with their tap routine, but have already qualified for the Bill Riley Talent Search. As a result, the second place winner in the Sprouts Division, Lauryn Jorgensen and Cassidy Halbur of Sloan will represent Harrison County in the Iowa State Fair competition. They performed a tap routine Monday evening.
Others placing in the Sprouts Division were Isaac Goodemate of Stanton, third place, who played a piano solo, and the tap quartet of Brooke Hanson of Sergeant Bluff, Isabella Amo of Sioux City, Ava Townley of Sioux City, and Kayla Burton of Sioux City placed fourth with their tap routine.
Other Senior Division winners include Dani Steffs of Mapleton, vocal and dance solo, second place; Harley Wiebers of Denison, vocal solo, third place; and Brianna Aspleaf of Sioux City, jazz dance solo, fourth place.
Missouri Valley Times-News Top of the County Award Winners were Mariah Pleskac of Missouri Valley, Senior Division winner, and Sprout Division winners, Adelynn and Braxton Beckner of Logan.
The Harrison County Fair Talent Show was sponsored by the Dean J. King Foundation and the Missouri Valley Times-News.
