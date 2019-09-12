The Missouri Valley Police Department report to the Missouri Valley City Council on Sept. 3 covered a number of items, including a burglary, the return of the police chief to restricted active duty, parking, and a vacancy
Lange updated council on the burglary at Valley Arms at approximately 3:15 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 2.
One individual entered the property, took several items, and exited through a window, according to Lange.
Investigation is ongoing, and several leads were received, and though the police have followed up on those, the suspect remains at large.
The establishment has an alarm system that issued an alarm, which was cancelled, according to Lange, but a second alarm resulted in the local police being dispatched to the business.
“It was really pretty quick,” Lange said.
The Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting with the investigation.
Missouri Valley Police Department Assistant Chief Lee Lange reported to the City Council at their regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 3, that Chief Ed Murray returned to work, on light duty, that very day, after being off for a work-related injury.
Lange responded to a citizen inquiry regarding residential parking on North First Street.
Historically, residents were given a “pass” to park on the space between the street and the sidewalk, but the ordinance does not permit this. Recently, the department has started issuing verbal warnings, followed by written warnings, and finally citations.
Lange said that he has begun ticketing residents parking in undesignated spots in the boulevard outside their homes.
“We started doing it on one, so…,” he said. “What I did was I talked to (the residents) and advised them that there would no longer be parking there. I gave them a week and a half, and they still were parking there, so I issued warnings to them and put them on their cars and they still parked there. I left it another week, and then I wrote them a citation.”
Finally, Lange reported that three of four candidates passed the recent police department testing. Two of those have already completed the written test, and all three have been interviewed. The department is currently short one full-time officer.
All three candidates are non-certified, so they will have to attend training in Sioux City, Lange said.
“By the next council meeting we should have a recommendation to hire the new officer,” Lange reported.
